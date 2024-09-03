Lara Spencer's 'dreams come true' at 55 as she and husband share update during absence from GMA

Lara Spencer was overjoyed to be able to share a very special message with fans on Monday, revealing her dreams had come true.

During her absence from Good Morning America, Lara updated her social media followers with a post alongside her husband, Richard McVey.

Lara was bowled over by the most amazing gift from her other half.

Along with photos and videos from the experience, Lara wrote a lengthy caption explaining why this moment was so monumental to her.

"Anyone who knows me knows The Police was my favorite band as a kid-complete with photographic memorization of *all* lyrics and posters in my bedroom," she wrote. "When they broke up I was 14 and devastated, thinking I would never get to see them live."

© Instagram Lara Spencer and her husband had an amazing date night

Lara then revealed, how Richard had changed that for her, adding that he suggested they drive to Aspen's JAS music festival where the star was performing.

"At 55 years young, my husband helped make my teen dream a reality," she said, before detailing how Sting was feeling nostalgic and played 16 of The Police's biggest hits.

© David M. Benett Lara couldn't get over how good Sting looked

"It was PERFECTION (yes i tear'd up. What'd you expect!)," Lara continued. "40 years have gone by and Sting's voice sounds EXACTLY the same without even a hint that might give away his age (72-impossible to believe). He looks, sounds, and moves like he's under 50!!!"

Lara was clearly blown away by his performance as she gushed further about her "pinch me moment."

She then had a star-studded run-in. One fan asked if she had seen Kevin Costner at the event and Lara was delighted to respond with a big "yes."

© Getty Images Lara also bumped into Kevin Costner

"WE did!" Lara responded. "He came down from his balcony seat and joined us on the side of the stage. Chatted w my girl friends and couldn't have been nicer. Between him and sting there was ALOT [sic] to enjoy."

She continued to marvel over the show, and couldn't get over Sting's bulging biceps.

© Instagram Lara married Richard in 2018

"He looks, sounds, and moves like he's under 50!!! (Whatever Sting is doing for Longevity-THAT is what we should all be doing!)"

It was Lara and Richard's wedding anniversary weekend too.

Lara and Rick started dating in 2016 and met on a blind date. They got married in 2018 in Vali, Colorado, which is where they enjoyed their recent celebratory weekend with friends.

© @lara.spencer Instagram Lara's children have left home

Like Lara — who shares two children, Katharine and Duff, with David Haffenreffer —Rick was previously married and has children. He has three daughters, all grown up, of his own.

Although their names are not known, Lara did reveal that they attended the wedding of one of Rick's daughters in 2023, sharing photos of the joyous occasion on Instagram.