In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine as they celebrate the tenth anniversary of their first date, former Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba and his wife Portia reveal they are expecting their second child.

Speaking at the London home he and Portia share with three-year-old son Roman, Ore says: “We’re thrilled. I never thought I was going to find the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with so when I think that ten years on from our first date, we’ve got one amazing little boy and another baby on the way, I get quite emotional. This is the life I’ve always dreamt of.”

Adds Portia, who is 19 weeks pregnant: “Had someone told us on the day we met that this is where we’d be in ten years’ time and that we’d be revealing our news exclusively to HELLO! we would’ve thought that was just crazy – and so cool.”

The couple – whose tenth anniversary of their first date is on May 19th - also tell HELLO! of the special moment when they told Roman he would be a big brother.

“We waited until we had the scan picture to tell him,” Portia says. “We showed him and said: ‘Mummy’s got something in her tummy. What do you think it is?’ He looked a bit confused and said: ‘Chocolate eggs?’ I was like: ‘That’s true – but no, it’s a baby.’

“Roman started to understand more when my bump started showing, so now he wants to say goodnight to the baby and rubs my tummy saying: ‘Hello baby’."

After facing lockdown together, the couple also feel ready to take on the challenges that come with being parents of two when the new arrival appears in October.

“The last year has been the biggest test of our entire relationship,” television and stage star Ore says.

“I thought I’d be terrified [at having a second child], but after this year, I say: ‘Bring it on!’ If we can do 14 months of lockdowns, having two children is nothing – says the man who doesn’t yet have two children!”

