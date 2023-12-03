Nikita Kuzmin and his girlfriend Lauren look so loved-up in date night snaps

Nikita Kuzmin is currently on cloud nine after finding love with his model girlfriend Lauren Jaine.

And at the weekend, the smitten duo enjoyed a romantic date night filled with bright lights and exhilarating funfair rides.

In snapshots shared to Lauren's instagram, Nikita, 25, appeared in high spirits as he joined his girlfriend for a very festive outing at Winter Wonderland in London's Hyde Park.

Amongst the loved-up images, Lauren included a pair of sweet photos which showed the couple gazing at a fresh hot dog covered in ketchup.

© Getty Images Nikita and Lauren at the Wonka family preview screening

For the sweet excursion, Nikita eschewed his Strictly sequins and donned a smart tweed coat which he wore layered over a black sweater. For some added warmth, he finished off his outfit with a cosy black beanie.

Laurean, meanwhile, nailed the model-off-duty aesthetic in a North Face puffer jacket, a grey turtleneck top and a fluffy, fuschia beanie. As for hair and makeup, Lauren looked picture-perfect with her auburn locks preened to perfection in a sleek style.

She highlighted her sculpted features with rosy blusher and elongated her pretty eyes with feline eyeliner. Stunning!

© Instagram The duo appear to be smitten

"I wanted rides, Nikita didn't want any rides. So we went on all the rides :)," Lauren quipped in her caption.

The budding model's post quickly garnered the attention of her followers, with one writing: "Awwww so sweet, hope you both had the best time," while another chimed in: "Nope don't do the rides lol well done for getting him on them tho lol."

© Ray Burmiston Nikita Kuzmin joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2021

A third added: "Gorgeous hair girl," and a fourth wrote: "You are so pretty, love you both!"

While it's not known exactly how long the couple have been dating, Lauren has shared several snaps of their time together on her Instagram page, with her first post dating back to the summer.

Although we don't know too much about Lauren's life, it's clear from her Instagram page that she moved to London last year and is a Durham University graduate.

While Ukrainian-Italian dancer Nikita hasn't publicly spoken about his relationship with Lauren, the pair have been snapped together in public, including on the red carpet of The Tina Turner Musical at London's The Aldwych Theatre.

Most recently, Lauren joined her beau backstage at Elstree Studios where she proudly supported Nikita from the sidelines during one of the live shows.

WATCH: Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin's epic Argentine Tango

Rallying behind Nikita and his celebrity partner Layton Williams, Lauren opted to wear a plum-hued dress to tie in with the purple theme. Showing her encouragement for the dancers on her Instagram Story, Lauren wrote in the caption: "Team purple!"

Lauren's support appeared to pay off with Nikita and Layton subsequently scooping an impressive 39 points for their mesmerising Argentine Tango.