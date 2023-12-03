Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin and his girlfriend Lauren look so loved-up in date night snaps

Subscribe

Subscribe

Nikita Kuzmin and his girlfriend Lauren look so loved-up in date night snaps

The Strictly professional is making waves on the small screen with his dance partner Layton Williams

Nikita Kuzmin smiling on Loose Women
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe TathamContent Writer
Share this:

Nikita Kuzmin is currently on cloud nine after finding love with his model girlfriend Lauren Jaine.

And at the weekend, the smitten duo enjoyed a romantic date night filled with bright lights and exhilarating funfair rides.

View post on Instagram
 

In snapshots shared to Lauren's instagram, Nikita, 25, appeared in high spirits as he joined his girlfriend for a very festive outing at Winter Wonderland in London's Hyde Park.

Amongst the loved-up images, Lauren included a pair of sweet photos which showed the couple gazing at a fresh hot dog covered in ketchup.

Nikita and Lauren at the Wonka family preview screening© Getty Images
Nikita and Lauren at the Wonka family preview screening

For the sweet excursion, Nikita eschewed his Strictly sequins and donned a smart tweed coat which he wore layered over a black sweater. For some added warmth, he finished off his outfit with a cosy black beanie.

Laurean, meanwhile, nailed the model-off-duty aesthetic in a North Face puffer jacket, a grey turtleneck top and a fluffy, fuschia beanie. As for hair and makeup, Lauren looked picture-perfect with her auburn locks preened to perfection in a sleek style.

She highlighted her sculpted features with rosy blusher and elongated her pretty eyes with feline eyeliner. Stunning!

Nikita kisses girlfriend Lauren as she visits Strictly studios© Instagram
The duo appear to be smitten

"I wanted rides, Nikita didn't want any rides. So we went on all the rides :)," Lauren quipped in her caption.

The budding model's post quickly garnered the attention of her followers, with one writing: "Awwww so sweet, hope you both had the best time," while another chimed in: "Nope don't do the rides lol well done for getting him on them tho lol."

Nikita Kuzmin © Ray Burmiston
Nikita Kuzmin joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2021

A third added: "Gorgeous hair girl," and a fourth wrote: "You are so pretty, love you both!"

While it's not known exactly how long the couple have been dating, Lauren has shared several snaps of their time together on her Instagram page, with her first post dating back to the summer.

View post on Instagram
 

Although we don't know too much about Lauren's life, it's clear from her Instagram page that she moved to London last year and is a Durham University graduate.

While Ukrainian-Italian dancer Nikita hasn't publicly spoken about his relationship with Lauren, the pair have been snapped together in public, including on the red carpet of The Tina Turner Musical at London's The Aldwych Theatre.

Most recently, Lauren joined her beau backstage at Elstree Studios where she proudly supported Nikita from the sidelines during one of the live shows.

WATCH: Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin's epic Argentine Tango

Rallying behind Nikita and his celebrity partner Layton Williams, Lauren opted to wear a plum-hued dress to tie in with the purple theme. Showing her encouragement for the dancers on her Instagram Story, Lauren wrote in the caption: "Team purple!"

Lauren's support appeared to pay off with Nikita and Layton subsequently scooping an impressive 39 points for their mesmerising Argentine Tango.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more