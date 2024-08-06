Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly's Toyah Willcox has a very famous husband – details
Split image of Toyah Willcox in a red dress and one of her with Robert Fripp© Getty Images

Strictly star Toyah Willcox has a very famous husband – all you need to know

The 'It's a Mystery' songstress was announced as a contestant for Strictly's 22nd series

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Legendary new wave artist Toyah Willcox will be taking on Strictly Come Dancing this year, and the singer's famous husband will no doubt make an appearance in the studio to cheer her on.

Toyah is married to Robert Fripp, who is the lead guitarist in the progressive rock band King Crimson. Robert has been known for pioneering tape delay sounds in his songs, with the resulting concept being named after him and dubbed 'Frippertronics'. The artist is also known for his non-traditional ways of playing, including using asymmetric rhythms.

Robert has also worked with icons in the music sphere, including David Bowie and Blondie and Brian Eno.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, Toyah and Robert provided plenty of insights into their relationship. Using a series they lovingly called 'Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch', the pair would perform cover versions of famous songs and also shared humorous anecdotes.

Black and white photo of Toyah Willcox in a white outfit and Robert Fripp in a suit© Dave Hogan
Toyah and Robert walked down the aisle in 1968

The couple walked down the aisle on 16 May 1986 in Poole, which is in Robert's home county of Dorset. The newly married couple initially lived in an 18th century manor house, called Reddish Manor, before ultimately settling in Pershore, Worcestershire.

The pair have been open about their decision not to welcome any children, instead leaving money in their wills to benefit musical foundations aimed at younger generations.

Black and white photo of Robert Fripp with long curly hair© Michael Ochs Archives
Robert has worked with some of music's biggest names

Speaking about their 38-year marriage to the Mirror back in February, Toyah explained: "I think we're both very independent and because of our independent careers, we can have breathing away from each other. I would say to any couple trust and allow that in your relationships. Having these breathing space spaces, I think are really, really valuable.

"We don't have children, we never even considered having children. Hats off to those people who do because that commitment is extraordinary. I think with us we've managed to remain unique and independent as well as being a couple.

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp in colourful outfits© Instagram
Toyah and Robert have shared cute insights into their relationship

"We both travel the world independently of each other working, and we come back together because we want to - there's always a freshness in our marriage."

Robert then joked: "And if for any reason I'm falling asleep on that, my wife will hide and jump back on me just to remind me of how much fun it is being together."

