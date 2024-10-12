Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out for date night with matching hairstyle — see photo

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to only get closer, as they spent even more time together on a date night. The couple, who have been together for over a year now, stepped out in SoHo, New York, with friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

As they stepped out, there was one thing that the couple seemed to share, which was a matching sense of hairstyle. Taylor's signature bangs were dramatically swept to the side, and so was Travis's, after he debuted a brand new look earlier this summer.

© TheStewartofNY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen in SoHo on October 11, 2024 in New York City.

The football star's hair now has a tight fade along the back and sides while remaining long on top, with bangs at the front.

Travis's teammate Patrick Mahomes previously spoke of his new hairstyle with SiriusXM NFL Radio, explaining Taylor how style influence took hold.

© Getty Images Travis has grown his hair out for Taylor

"I've been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it," Patrick said about the NFL tight end.

According to the tight end's barber, Patrick Regan, Taylor was a fan of how he cut it. "Taylor loves the haircut. She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after," he told Fox News in February.

The couple certainly looked stylish on their date night, with the singer donning a trench coat that covered her short black leather skirt and nude corseted top. She accompanied the sleek look with sultry black heeled boots and her classic bold red lip.

© XNY/Star Max Taylor and Travis stepped out for a date night

Meanwhile, Travis opted for a navy blue button down with a number of abstract human figures along the front. He paired it with matching pants and white sneakers as he held Taylor's hand while they walked out.

Taylor and Travis first went public in September 2023, when the singer was pictured at a Chiefs game with his mom Donna Kelce.

WATCH: Taylor Swift thanks 'my boyfriend' Travis Kelce as she makes history at 2024 MTV VMAs

She would finally open up about their relationship in an interview for TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year cover story.

© David Eulitt Taylor Swift watches a regular season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears with Donna Kelce

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was mental as hell," she said in reference to the July 2023 podcast episode in which the tight end mentioned trying to give Taylor his number following a performance at the Arrowhead Stadium.

"We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other."

She continued: "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."