Sosie Bacon's 'cleaned up' appearance has fans saying the same thing

Sosie Bacon sparked a major fan reaction as she got all dressed up and shared the notable moment on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned in a bold red suit that looked well-tailored with wide legged pants. She paired the look with a brown purse and red pointy-toed heels, as well as slicking back her usually wavy hair into a slicked back bun that showed off her gold hooped earrings.

© @sosiebacon Sosie stuns in bold red suit

A second photo saw her don a different outfit, looking equally as gorgeous in a tight-fitting white top and a glitzy mini skirt as she sipped a cocktail and looked away candidly. She captioned the photo: "I don't clean up often but…"

© @sosiebacon Sosie Bacon debuts brand new look

Certainly, the actress's latest photos caused a stir from fans who showered her with praise for the appearance change.

WATCH: Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie switch clothes in fun video

"That’s a Powerful Woman," one fan commented, with another adding: "What a brilliant suit, my God."

A third wrote: "You're gorgeous both with or without makeup! Natural beauty," and a fourth person said "Wow! You look amazing! I love the whole ensemble."

This isn't the first time Sosie has pushed the boat out with her wardrobe, as she recently showed off her love of knitwear on the photo-sharing app, putting on a fashion show where she donned her favorite hand-knitted looks. The clip included a number of chunky knit tank tops in a variety of colors and patterns, and cropped sweaters too.

She asked fans: "Would you wear any of these, and not just to be nice? And secondly has anyone started a knitters anonymous?!?!"

© Stewart Cook Sosie Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon and Travis Bacon at the Los Angeles Premiere of A24's "MAXXXINE" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Hollywood, California

The likes of Zelda Williams and Rumer Willis volunteered that they would certainly wear Sosie's knitted goods, which she wore with a pair of denim cut off shorts.

© Stewart Cook Sosie Bacon dons Tim Curry's face on a sweater at the Los Angeles Premiere of A24's "MAXXXINE" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Hollywood, California

Similarly, the Smile actress turned heads as she attended the MaXXXine premiere in June 2024 with her family, as she donned a mini dress with an iconic figure emblazoned on it. Accompanying her father, who played a key role in the Ti West horror film, Sosie stunned in an oversized graphic sweater with Tim Curry dressed as Dr. Frank-N-Furter on it.

Sosie has certainly felt supported by her parents, as she is following in their footsteps as an actor. She explained that while they have left her to trust her instincts, they were certainly happy for her when she made the decision.

"They tried to just stay out of it. I don't think that they encouraged or discouraged either way. Having parents that are in this, you see a lot of the negative sides of it, not just the flashy, fun side of it," Sosie told Harper's Bazaar. "But that being said, as soon as I made the choice, it was like, 'Amazing. That's exciting. Now we can talk about it.'"