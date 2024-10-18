Donald Trump shares insight into 'good-looking' son Barron's love life

Donald Trump has shared the inside scoop on his son Barron's dating life.

The Republican presidential nominee, 78, appeared on Patrick Bet-David's PBD Podcast on Thursday and revealed that the 18-year-old has never had a girlfriend.

When asked if Barron – who is a freshman at New York University's Stern School of Business – is "good with the ladies" at school, Donald admitted he doesn't think his son is "there yet."

"He's very smart," Donald replied. "He's a good student and all that. He goes to a great school and does really well. And he's a very nice guy."

He continued: "You see that [but] I'm not sure he's – I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet. I don't think so."

While agreeing with Patrick that Barron is a "good-looking guy", he added: "He doesn't mind being alone, but he's somebody that gets along with people."

© Alamy Barron has never had a girlfriend, according to his dad

Barron began his classes in August and according to his mother, Melania, he is "doing great" in college.

"He loves his classes and his professors," she said on Fox News' The Five last week. "He's doing well, he's thriving and he's enjoying [being] in New York City again."

© Getty Images Barron graduated from Florida's Oxbridge Academy in May

Barron's new school is only three miles from Trump Tower where he was raised for the first decade of his life before moving to the White House and then settling in Florida.

The teenager decided not to follow in his dad's footsteps after he graduated from Oxbridge Academy High School in May.

Instead of attending Donald's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, Barron chose NYU's business school instead.

© Getty Images Barron has returned to NYC after living in Florida

"He was accepted to a lot of colleges," proud dad Donald told the Daily Mail. "He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU."

"I've known NYU for a long time," Donald continued. "It's one of the highest rated."

The former POTUS didn't express any disappointment over Barron's decision to attend Stern instead of Wharton.

© Getty Images Barron is the youngest of Donald's five children

He added: "I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern."

Continuing his praise of his son, Donald gushed: "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great."

Barron is the only child of Donald and his wife, Melania, but he has four other children from previous relationships.

© Getty Images Barron is the only child of Melania and Donald Trump

Donald is also dad to Donald Trump Jr., 46, Ivanka Trump, 42, and Eric Trump, 40, with his late ex-wife Ivana Trump, as well as daughter Tiffany Trump, 30, whom he shares with his second ex-wife Marla Maples.

Donald revealed on October 10 that Tiffany is expecting her first child with her husband, Michael Boulos.

© Getty Images Tiffany is expecting her first child with husband Michael Boulos

The former POTUS casually dropped Tiffany's pregnancy news at the Detroit Economic Club when he recognized his daughter's father-in-law, Dr. Massad Boulos, in the audience while speaking at the event.

"He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy," Donald said. "And she's an exceptional young woman. And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice."