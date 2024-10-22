Joanna and Chip Gaines enjoy time away from family after daughter's milestone birthday

Joanna and Chip Gaines, stars of Fixer Upper and the powerhouse duo behind Magnolia Network, took some time away from their bustling family life on Monday evening.

The couple attended the highly anticipated PaleyFest NY, where they hosted an event titled A Conversation with Chip & Joanna Gaines in front of an enthusiastic audience. The evening marked a special moment for the pair, who were recently celebrating their daughter Ella’s milestone 18th birthday.

In a star-studded panel event, Joanna and Chip were joined by new Magnolia Network stars, including Johnny Weir and Jordin Sparks. The panel was full of laughter and lighthearted conversations as they discussed their network, projects, and life beyond the cameras. Joanna looked stunning in a silk black jumpsuit exuding confidence and style, while Chip sported his signature relaxed look with jeans and a laid-back shirt, perfectly capturing their down-to-earth charm. The chemistry between the two was undeniable, and the audience loved every minute of their engaging and humorous banter.

The special event came just days after Joanna shared a heartwarming moment with her fans on Instagram, giving a rare glimpse into their family life at home in Waco, Texas.

The video showed the Gaines family home festively decorated with helium balloons and a celebratory birthday banner, all in honor of their eldest daughter, Ella, who turned 18 on October 20.

In the post, the proud mom of five shared her emotional thoughts on the occasion, writing: “One more sleep til our Ella is 18! My how time flies,” paired with a tearful eyes emoji, perfectly capturing the bittersweet feelings that come with watching your children grow up. The Gaines' home was filled with presents, neatly arranged on the dining room table, further illustrating the family's tight-knit and loving atmosphere.

For Joanna and Chip, this birthday marked a significant milestone as their daughter moves closer to adulthood and possibly leaving home for college, much like her older brother, Drake, who is currently in his sophomore year at Baylor University. With Ella now entering her final year of high school, it's only a matter of time before she follows in her brother's footsteps.

Joanna and Chip are parents to five children in total, each of whom holds a special place in their hearts. Along with Ella and Drake, they are also parents to Duke, 16, Emmie, 14, and the youngest, Crew, who is just six years old. Despite their hectic schedules and successful careers, the Gaines make it a priority to ensure their children are raised with love, structure, and plenty of family time.

As any devoted parents would, Joanna and Chip take pride in keeping their children's lives private, rarely sharing photos of them on social media. However, over the years, they have opened up about their parenting styles, providing insights into their life away from the public eye.

In a 2018 interview with People magazine, Chip admitted that he can be quite strict as a father, whereas Joanna is more laid-back than she initially thought she'd be. Chip explained, “I grew up in an environment that was pretty much 'back by dark' — [my parents] didn't generally know what we were doing, and it was all good, clean fun. So I thought, 'Oh, I'm gonna be a wild parent.'”

He continued, “And when I got to be a parent, I don't know what it is about it… I feel a little bit like a drill sergeant sometimes. Some elements of my personality, as a parent, I'm not real crazy about.” Meanwhile, Joanna noted that while there are some things she deeply cares about, she tends to be more relaxed than she initially expected, especially in comparison to Chip’s more strict rules on things like video games and television.

“It’s funny, I’m a little more laid back than I thought I’d be,” Joanna revealed. “[There are] certain things that I really care about, but I think the funny part, with Chip, is just the video games, the TV. That’s where he kinda gets a little strict. It’s, 'You go play outside.'”

The pair’s parenting dynamic has clearly worked wonders, as their children have grown into well-rounded and happy individuals. Ella’s 18th birthday, in particular, seemed to hit an emotional chord for Joanna and Chip, knowing that their daughter is about to embark on a new chapter in her life.

As the Gaines family continues to celebrate life’s milestones, there’s another significant one fast approaching—Joanna’s 50th birthday, which she will celebrate on November 14. It's clear that birthday season is in full swing for the family, and fans can only imagine what kind of celebration awaits the beloved Fixer Upper star.

Outside of their family life, Joanna and Chip also celebrated a personal milestone earlier this year. The couple, who have been married for 21 years, marked their wedding anniversary in May with a heartwarming Instagram post. Joanna shared two pictures from their time in New York City—one taken recently and the other from two decades ago—capturing how far they’ve come together.

Joanna captioned the post: “Twenty One Years. You’ve always had a way of taking a thought or a quiet dream I’ve tucked away, and helped me step into it and make it a reality. What a journey, a wild and crazy (yet somehow peaceful) ride. So grateful to God for this life we get to share together.” She finished the post with, “NYC 2024 - NYC 2003 @chipgaines.”