Joanna Gaines seriously impresses with glimpse of son Crew's epic 6th birthday party — watch

It's been an extra celebratory summer for Joanna Gaines and her family of seven.

So far, the Magnolia founder and former HGTV star has celebrated her 21st anniversary with husband Chip Gaines, her son Duke's 16th birthday, plus her son Drake coming back home for college, and now, the family has gathered to ring in her son Crew's sixth birthday.

Crew is the youngest of the Fixer Upper alum's five kids with Chip; the couple also share Drake 19, Ella Rose, 17, Duke, 16, and Emmie Kay, 14.

Joanna Gaines celebrates son Crew's 6th birthday with dinosaur-themed party

In honor of Crew's special day, Joanna took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the fun-filled celebrations, and his dinosaur fossil digging themed party.

The video montage started off with a clip of Crew entering his family's living room to a tower of presents on the dining table and plenty of dino-themed decorations, followed by another clip of the fossil digging kits Joanna prepared for guests.

More videos followed of Crew running around the backyard with friends, before they put on their hard hats and got to their fossil digging, and later enjoyed some confetti birthday cake.

© Instagram Crew started the day off with gifts

"SIX years old! He asked for a 'Dino fossil dig and kite' party," Joanna wrote next to a smiling emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the idea, and wish little Crew a very happy birthday.

"What a perfect party! Happy Birthday Crew!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Love the party hats on the dinosaurs!! Happy birthday Crew!" and: "So amazing! No doubt he and his friends had an awesome time!" as well as: "You hit that theme right out of the park, way to go and happy birthday."

© Instagram Joanna made an epic fossil digging set up

While Crew is certainly growing up, that's not to say he has gotten to the point where he understands just what his parents do for work.

© Instagram Crew looked happy as can be

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, as host Kelly Clarkson asked Joanna and Chip whether they thought their youngest was aware of what his parents really do for work, Chip said: "I don't think so, no."

© Instagram The birthday boy capped off the day with cake

Still, that hasn't precluded him from fan encounters, and the dad-of-five further shared that there have been times when the family has been out, and little Crew has asked: "Why does everyone know me?"

However it appears he hasn't minded much, and Chip joked that Crew will "brag" that fans don't know Chip and Joanna, they know him.