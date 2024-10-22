Emily Andre looks phenomenal in daring cut-out dress at star-studded event

Emily Andre looked every inch the belle of the ball on Monday evening as she stepped out to attend the annual Pride of Britain Awards.

For the glitzy red carpet event, the mother-of-three made a bold statement in a sweeping black gown complete with slashed shoulder straps and a daring cut-out section around the midriff.

© Getty Images The mum of three was joined on the red carpet by Peter, Junior and Princess

Emily, 35, elevated her outfit with a sparkling jewellery set comprising a pendant necklace, a slinky bracelet and some stunning pear-shaped earrings.

She styled her tumbling chocolate locks into an elegant chignon and highlighted her sculpted features with pearly highlighter and glossy lipstick. She was joined by her husband Peter who looked dapper dressed in a velvet tuxedo, a crisp white shirt and a gem-encrusted bow tie.

© Getty Images Emily dazzled in a daring cut-out gown

Also in attendance were Peter's two eldest children, Junior, 19, and daughter Princess, 17. Junior looked suave in a black turtleneck and a razor-sharp grey suit while Princess exuded sophistication in a strapless dress featuring a cream bodice crafted from rippling satin and a thigh-split black skirt.

During their time on the red carpet, the blended family appeared in high spirits, opting to pose for group shots with Junior and Princess beaming in the centre.

© Getty Images Princess looked so glam in her striking dress

Over on Instagram, Peter gushed about their evening, writing: "We haven't received any images of the wonderful winners of the Pride Of Britain yet as it's not on till Thursday at 8pm on @itv. But let's just say it's a very special one so please tune in. My family and I had a beautiful evening as always. Thanks to all @prideofbritain."

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the couple, with one writing: "You all look INCREDIBLE," while a second noted: "Literally my favourite family ever," and a third chimed in: "Junior is your absolute twin! Beautiful family."

© Instagram The couple welcomed their youngest child in April this year

Aside from Princess and Junior, the loved-up couple are also proud parents to Amelia, Theo and baby daughter Arabella whom they welcomed in April this year.

Emily has previously spoken about her role as a stepmother, telling Bella Magazine: "I treat the kids the same and just try to be supportive. I guess it's a different approach with teenagers, but in many ways, it's about being open and allowing them to come to you. "It's a tough balance to get right and no one's perfect. But we do our best."

Peter shares his two eldest children with his ex-wife, Katie Price. The pair crossed paths on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and were married between 2005 and 2009.

© Instagram Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker went on to find love with Emily after being introduced to one another via Emily's father Dr Ruaraidh MacDonagh. Peter popped the question on New Year's Eve in 2013 in their baby's nursery room, just days before their daughter Amelia was born.

They went on to tie the knot in July 2015 at Mamhead House in Exeter. On their big day, Emily looked every inch the beautiful bride in a Sassi Holford Mikado bridal gown while Peter looked debonair in a smart black suit and a tie.