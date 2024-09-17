Emily Andre shares adorable video of baby Arabella's special quality time with rarely-seen siblings Theo and Amelia

Emily Andre is the proud mum of her three children: Amelia, 12, Theo, six, and baby Arabella.

On Monday, the junior doctor shared an adorable video of her trio spending quality time together. Filmed in their gorgeous Surrey mansion, the siblings sat happily crafting together.

Captioning the post, Emily wrote: "We love a bit of arts and crafts in our house (me included), so we were so excited to try this autumn-themed activity box. The kids were occupied for over an hour, and even little Belle joined in the fun.

"Obviously, glitter got everywhere (the bottom of Theo’s foot and Millie’s jeans were just two places I spotted), but it wouldn’t be a good arts and crafts session without finding glitter everywhere for the next few months."

© Instagram Emily welcomed Arabella in April this year

Friends and fans went wild for the update and took to the comments section with messages for the family. "How lovely, looks like a very productive day for all xx," one follower wrote. A second added: "Soooooooo cute."

Emily's eldest daughter has changed so much, and whilst she was only briefly seen in the candid clip, other updates shared by her mum have shown just how much she is her twin.

© Instagram First up were these amazing bubble braids

On Friday, Emily showed off Amelia's incredible waist-length brown hair, which is just like hers. The photos showed three different and very impressive hairstyles Emily created for her little girl for school that week.

Alongside the photos, Emily wrote: "Millie's week in hair – we would never normally have time for these creations on a school day, but that’s what getting up at the crack of dawn with a baby will do for you!! Any school hair inspiration, send it my way, please xxx."

© Instagram The second was a playful look with space buns

The first photo showed Amelia's Rapunzel-like tresses secured in two high ponytails, accentuated with black hair ties all the way along.

The second showed the youngster's long locks slicked up and back into two exceptionally neat buns on top of her head, decorated with vibrant red bows.

© Instagram The final look involved criss-crossing braids finishing in bunches

Meanwhile, the third image showed Amelia's hair in two low bunches that featured two plaits crossing over at the back of her head. Once again, Emily used the red bows to finish the fabulous hairstyle. "Oh mummy, you are smashing it, lush hair Millie moo! Xxxx," one follower commented.