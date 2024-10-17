Emily Andre shares glimpse inside baby daughter Arabella's immaculate Surrey nursery

Emily Andre is soaking up every moment of the newborn bubble after welcoming her third child with husband Peter Andre in April.

The NHS doctor shares Amelia, nine, Theo, seven, and six-month old Arabella with the Mysterious Girl singer, who also has Princess, 17, and Junior, 19, from his former relationship with Katie Price.

In a new post shared to Emily's Instagram page on Wednesday, the doting mother-of-three gave a rare glimpse inside her youngest daughter's immaculate nursery at the family's Surrey mansion.

The light and airy space is decorated with white and grey decor, including an ornate white-framed mirror, a chic white baby changing unit and bouclé baskets.

© Instagram Emily shared her tips for making a baby's move into its own nursery feel easier

Emily filmed herself reading a bedtime story to her newborn, and was seated in a plush grey armchair elevated with an opulent carved wooden frame. The room also boasted soft cream carpets and a sprawling grey rug - perfect for baby Arabella to learn to crawl on.

© Instagram Emily and Peter have the cosiest nursery set up for thier baby daughter

Sharing her advice as a mother and medical professional, Emily gave her 650k Instagram followers tips on how to soothe babies into sleeping in their own room.

"Thinking about moving your little one into their own room? NHS guidance recommends you can start the transition to their own bedroom after 6 months, but there’s no rush – it’s all about what feels right for you and baby! If it feels like the right time for you, whether your baby is 6 months or older," the doting mum began.

"Try doing nappy changes, storytime, or even some feeds in the nursery – slow and steady wins the race! Spend some time playing in their new space during the day, so it feels cozy and familiar. Test out daytime naps or even a part of their night sleep in the new room and see how they feel.

"Finally, remember, every baby’s journey is different," she concluded.

© Instagram Peter and Emily have welcomed three children together

Shortly after Arabella was born, Emily shared another glimpse inside her daughter's calm and cosy nursery, revealing a colour-coordinated gallery decorated with pictures that used to be hung in her daughter Amelia's room.

© Instagram Baby Arabella's nursery is decorated with sentimental pictures that used to decorate her sister's bedroom

"I kept [the pictures] all packaged up. I'm a massive recycler as a mum," Emily told her fans.

"I've not really bought mum at all for Belle. This was Theo's bed as well."