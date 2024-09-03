Emily Andre's son Theo has grown so much in rare photo from family holiday

Emily Andre and her beautiful family have jetted off on a spectacular summer holiday to Greece, and on Monday, doting dad Peter shared a gorgeous photo of his growing son, Theo.

The seven-year-old was pictured against the beautiful Greek beach backdrop. Much like his stylish parents, Theo looked incredibly smart wearing a cream polo top, green shorts, and cream sandals.

© Instagram Little Theo looked so tall in the candid snap

Captioning the post, Peter wrote: "Greek life."

While the couple likes to keep Theo and their daughters Amelia and Arabella's identities protected, they have been sharing sweet family photos from their time away.

One snap showed the family beaming for the camera as they posed in front of palm trees under a picture-perfect blue sky.

© Instagram The family were pictured all together for a rare photo

Eldest sibling Amelia, 12, had her long brunette hair neatly plaited in two French braids, matching her mum, who was carrying baby girl Arabella in a pair of stylish sliders. Meanwhile, Theo rocked a cream shirt and beige shorts, also matching Emily, who wore a beige dress.

Dad Peter donned a holiday-worthy black and white shirt and oversized sunglasses.

"Mysterious Girl" singer Peter has previously opened up about being "offline," telling his fans on YouTube: "Emily's point is that they weren't born into the media.

© Instagram Emily and Arabella enjoyed a beach day

"No one has ever seen their faces, so she doesn't want anyone to see their faces, so that when they go to school no one can recognize them."

During a chat with HELLO!, Peter admitted: "The younger kids have never been on TV. Emily wants to keep them this way as long as possible, and I respect that."

Their trip overseas marks Arabella's first-ever family holiday. Emily and Peter welcomed their latest addition in April.

Talking about Arabella's first beach trip, proud mum Emily wrote: "Arabella's first trip to the beach, and she is having the best time! So much to see and hear for the first time—her little feet in the sand are just adorable. After so much fun, she is now fast asleep in the shade."