Cruz Beckham is the new Harry Styles with daring lookalike wardrobe

The Beckham family are always in the news, particularly David and Victoria's children. Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper often accompany their parents and each offspring has a style all of their own.

© Instagram/@davidbeckham David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham heading to Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show

Cruz, the youngest of the Beckham boys, is very creative just like his mother, and his look is much more daring than his brothers. He often customises his clothes, wears zany accessories and loves a band T-shirt or two. VB's 19-year-old son has rocked some seriously chic threads of late, which got us thinking how similar his outfits are to legendary performer Harry Styles.

WATCH: Cruz Beckham grimances whilst getting 'brotherhood' tattoo

Harry's adventurous style is something the singer has become synonymous with. He challenges gender-conforming dressing and often wears sequins, bright colours and of course, the odd handbag. In fact, the Gucci ambassador's outfits are just as iconic as his songs.

We've rounded up Cruz and Harry's most similar looks. Which ones do you think are the most golden? (See what we did there.)

© Getty Retro shades Cruz famously wore a stunning pair of orange lensed sunglasses earlier this year as he sat front row at his mother's AW24 show during Paris Fashion Week.



© Getty Last month, Harry decided to go matchy matchy, teaming his orange glasses with a bold knitted, crew-cut jumper with a pie-crust neckline.



© BBC Braces Once seen as rather typical suited and booted attire, Harry re-invented the braces and has worn them in various colours throughout his solo career.



© Getty At his mother's 50th birthday party earlier this year, Cruz rocked an all-white ensemble and added a very bougie pair of matching braces by Prada into the mix. We could see dad David sporting a pair of those, too.



© Getty Band T-shirts Harry's off-duty look often consists of jeans and an oversized band T-shirt. He's sported T-shirts's bearing Led Zeppelin and various other rockers.



© Instagram Cruz loves a band T-shirt and it's become a major part of his wardrobe over the years. During the weekend, he appeared on his footballing legend father David's Instagram wearing a Kurt Cobain top in gunmetal grey, but has even comically worn a Spice Girl one in tribute to his mother's girlband heyday, too!



© Bertrand Rindoff Petroff Bold Blazers Harry has worn every type of blazer you can think of - from double-breasted to high necked. He often wears a wide lapelled shirt underneath too.



© Instagram Cruz loves to make a statement with a blazer and we love the fact he's teamed a 60s style one with drainpipe trousers, as well as bold, monochrome loafers.



© Getty Telling ties Amping up traditional menswear once again, Harry loves to sport a tie or two - particularly brightly coloured ones, They give his look an even more unique kick and quite frankly, we think more men should wear them!

