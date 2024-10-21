Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cruz Beckham is morphing into Harry Styles with copycat wardrobe
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Cruz Beckham is the new Harry Styles with daring lookalike wardrobe

Victoria Beckham's son appears to have had a fashion makeover…

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Beckham family are always in the news, particularly David and Victoria's children. Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper often accompany their parents and each offspring has a style all of their own.

David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham heading to Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show© Instagram/@davidbeckham
David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham heading to Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show

Cruz, the youngest of the Beckham boys, is very creative just like his mother, and his look is much more daring than his brothers. He often customises his clothes, wears zany accessories and loves a band T-shirt or two. VB's 19-year-old son has rocked some seriously chic threads of late, which got us thinking how similar his outfits are to legendary performer Harry Styles.

WATCH: Cruz Beckham grimances whilst getting 'brotherhood' tattoo

Harry's adventurous style is something the singer has become synonymous with. He challenges gender-conforming dressing and often wears sequins, bright colours and of course, the odd handbag. In fact, the Gucci ambassador's outfits are just as iconic as his songs.

We've rounded up Cruz and Harry's most similar looks. Which ones do you think are the most golden? (See what we did there.)

Cruz Beckham at Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2024 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at HÃ´tel Salomon de Rothschild on March 1, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty

Retro shades

Cruz famously wore a stunning pair of orange lensed sunglasses earlier this year as he sat front row at his mother's AW24 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Harry Styles arrives at Valentino Pavillon des Folies Show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Valentino)© Getty

Last month, Harry decided to go matchy matchy, teaming his orange glasses with a bold knitted, crew-cut jumper with a pie-crust neckline.

Harry Styles wearing braces© BBC

Braces

Once seen as rather typical suited and booted attire, Harry re-invented the braces and has worn them in various colours throughout his solo career.

Cruz Beckham is seen leaving Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party at Oswaldâs on April 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)© Getty

At his mother's 50th birthday party earlier this year, Cruz rocked an all-white ensemble and added a very bougie pair of matching braces by Prada into the mix. We could see dad David sporting a pair of those, too.

Harry Styles of the music group One Direction is sighted at the Temple House on June 12, 2013 in Miami Beach, Florida. © Getty

Band T-shirts

Harry's off-duty look often consists of jeans and an oversized band T-shirt. He's sported T-shirts's bearing Led Zeppelin and various other rockers.

Cruz Beckham, David Beckham, Harper Beckham and Victoria Beckham© Instagram

Cruz loves a band T-shirt and it's become a major part of his wardrobe over the years. During the weekend, he appeared on his footballing legend father David's Instagram wearing a Kurt Cobain top in gunmetal grey, but has even comically worn a Spice Girl one in tribute to his mother's girlband heyday, too!

Harry Styles attends "Dunkirk" Premiere at Ocine on July 16, 2017 in Dunkerque, France.© Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

Bold Blazers

Harry has worn every type of blazer you can think of - from double-breasted to high necked. He often wears a wide lapelled shirt underneath too.

Cruz Beckham wearing a suit© Instagram

Cruz loves to make a statement with a blazer and we love the fact he's teamed a 60s style one with drainpipe trousers, as well as bold, monochrome loafers.

Harry Styles is seen performing at the 'Today' show at the Rockefeller Plaza on February 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)© Getty

Telling ties

Amping up traditional menswear once again, Harry loves to sport a tie or two - particularly brightly coloured ones, They give his look an even more unique kick and quite frankly, we think more men should wear them!

© Getty

Cruz wore this fabulous tie alongside his mother Victoria last year. It gave his sleek suit a distinctively chic finish.

