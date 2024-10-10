Keith Urban says daughter Sunday needs to 'get in the trenches' in comment about her future

Keith Urban is riding high (pun intended) on the success of not only his newly released album High and his mini Las Vegas residency, but also the success of his famous family.

The 56-year-old Australian-American musician is a dad to daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13, with wife Nicole Kidman, and they're all making big public strides.

Nicole, 57, is gearing up for the theatrical release of Babygirl, an erotic thriller that has been a festival favorite (although tragically was followed by the loss of her mother), while Sunday just made her debut as a runway model.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Nicole Kidman's parenting rule her children Sunday and Faith aren't impressed by

The teen walked for Miu Miu's Spring-Summer 2025 Womenswear show in Paris, joining the likes of Hilary Swank and Willem Dafoe, her first ever turn on the catwalk. She made her public Fashion Week debut in June with her mom at a Balenciaga haute couture show.

Her parents have been extremely proud and supportive of her new ambition, with the two proudly sharing the achievement on social media (where Sunday made her debut as well).

Keith briefly also reflected on the news in a conversation with E! News, commenting on the future of her time in the spotlight and alluding to the fact that now's her time to work hard to earn her spot.

© Getty Images Sunday walked the runway for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week

When asked how he felt about seeing his oldest walk the runway, he gushed: "Very good," adding: "At the end of the day anything that any of us choose to do involves an enormous amount of work. So go get in the trenches and start paying the dues as well."

The country singer also told People that he was "very proud" to see her walk the runway, but expressed that parenting is a "challenge" and he was still, naturally, protective of his daughter.

LATEST: Keith Urban to join Sheryl Crow for emotional performance after devastating hurricane

"Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that," he shared. "Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity."

© Instagram Nicole was all praise for her daughter's catwalk debut

While commenting on the fact that it can be a difficult experience for parents seeing their kids become a public figure at such a young age, "it's all a challenge."

MORE: Keith Urban reveals NYE plans after heartbreaking year for Nicole Kidman and teen daughters

"I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period. It's about trying to keep a balance," the "You Look Good in My Shirt" singer continued. "It's all a process, but I think balance is key. Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key."

© Getty Images The couple are also parents to younger daughter Faith

During a conversation with fellow mom Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia, Nicole reflected on the moment Sunday joined her at the Balenciaga show, her first major time in the public eye.

MORE: Nicole Kidman left taken aback as husband Keith Urban pulls surprising move on her

"She's about to turn 16," she explained. "That's what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it. I'm like no, no more."

© Getty Images "She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it. I'm like no, no more."

"It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her. We're in the same boat as you – we put so much into the family and a lot of our social life didn't exist, and now we need to make new friends, get out more, say yes."