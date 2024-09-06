Nicole Kidman shares intimate glimpse into chaotic life with teenage daughters

Nicole Kidman shared insight into her crazy family life this week as she revealed the one thing her daughters do that every mom can relate to.

The actress walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new Netflix series, The Perfect Couple, and stopped to chat with Entertainment Tonight about daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13.

When asked if the girls raided their mom's closet, she replied, "They go into my closet, and it looks like a bomb hit it. They go crazy in there."

"And then they just take a T-shirt!" she laughed. "But they wreak havoc. They're both very tall."

Nicole shares Sunday and Faith with country superstar and fellow Aussie Keith Urban; the couple have been married for 18 years.

The Big Little Lies actress revealed to Vogue Australia last month that Sunday is a budding fashionista and often begs to join her mom at fashion events.

© Pascal Le Segretain Nicole revealed that her daughters raid her closet

"She's about to turn 16. That's what I told her; when she was 16, she was allowed to come to a show," she said. "She's wanted to go for a long time."

Sunday had her first experience with a fashion show at the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week in June, matching her mom with a black dress and black sunglasses, looking effortlessly chic.

"That was her foray into it, and that was it," Nicole told Vogue Australia. "I'm like, 'No, no more.' It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her."

© YouTube Sunday is 16 years old, while her sister Faith is 13

The same week, Sunday also joined her mother at the 'Her Time' event by Omega; while Nicole sported a cropped white shirt and matching flared skirt down to her calves, the 16-year-old stunned in a cropped sleeveless gray vest and matching gray pants, looking like Nicole's mini-me.

It's been a big year for the Urban-Kidman brood; Sunday and Faith made their red carpet debut in April this year at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala, to celebrate their mother.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The girls made their red carpet debut this year at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards

Nicole was honored with the prestigious award, which the likes of Marlon Brando, George Clooney and Meryl Streep have won. She is the first Australian to win the award, which aims to "celebrate an individual whose career in motion pictures or television has greatly contributed to the enrichment of American culture," according to the American Film Institute.

The 57-year-old gave a special shout-out to her beloved family in a speech on the night, gushing, "There's an enormous amount of luck in my life, but there's also the most important thing — love, big, big love."

© Getty Nicole and Keith are extremely close to their daughters

Pointing to Keith and her daughters, she said, "Right there is the love of my life and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet; tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."

"This is all because of you, and I love you so much," she continued. "There's no place like home, as they say, click click. You're my home."