Celine Dion looks better than ever in surprise comeback that leaves fans with questions

Celine Dion is back…possibly! The singer appeared in a brand new video teasing an appearance of some kind that has fans in an absolute frenzy.

On Sunday, the NFL's official social media posted a new clip with the 56-year-old Canadian songstress, and Celine looks as radiant as ever in the midst of her health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

She is seen strutting down a hallway dressed in white skinny jeans, Chuck Taylor sneakers and a sweatshirt from the 1996 Super Bowl (Super Bowl XXX), in which the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17.

Coincidentally, the Steelers and Cowboys are facing off against each other tonight, October 6, as well, and the NFL seems to be teasing that Celine might have something up her sleeve, revealing nothing more than the timing for tonight's game and the caption: "It's all coming back to Sunday night," a reference to her hit "It's All Coming Back to Me Now."

Fans quickly began leaving comments on the post along the lines of: "WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?!?" and: "It's all coming back!!" as well as: "OMG, what is this??" plus: "Whatever this is, I already can't handle it."

There's no word from the NFL yet as to what Celine's involvement will actually be, whether that's a surprise performance at the game, a new partnership with the NFL, or something to do with the coming Super Bowl.

After years away from the spotlight due to the debilitating nature of her illness, Celine shared more of the process behind her recovery and persistence in the Amazon Prime documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which shone more of a light on the disease, how she was maintaining her strength, and the effect it had on her family.

Her big return to the spotlight on stage, though, came in July, when she was recruited to perform at the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, bringing the house down with her rendition of Edith Piaf's "Hymme A L'amour."

Celine sang "God Bless America" before the start of Super Bowl XXXVII in January, 2003

Celine is yet to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, although did sing "God Bless America" at Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003. It was announced last month that next February's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show will actually be headlined by Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick shared in a statement at the time: "Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one."

The Pittsburgh Steelers memorably played against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX

Jay-Z, on behalf of co-organizer Roc Nation, also shared a statement, which read: "Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision."

"He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come."

Kendrick was announced as the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performer

This is actually Kendrick's second time performing at a Halftime Show, following his cameo appearance in the 2022 Dr. Dre led Halftime special, which also featured Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.