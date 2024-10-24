Eddie Redmayne's wife makes rare appearance in slinky silk dress

Eddie Redmayne and his wife of 10 years, Hannah Bagshawe, choose to keep much of their relationship under wraps.

But every now and then we get a glimpse of his stunning bride when she steps out to support him at events, and the London premiere for his latest film, The Day of the Jackal, didn’t disappoint.

© Samir Hussein The couple took to the red carpet together

While Eddie, who is actually colourblind, opted for a dapper monochromatic grey suit, Hannah went for something a bit more seasonal in the form of a Saint Laurent silk green dress with a plunging neckline and deep V at the back.

She accessorised the look with a black Saint Laurent 'Daria Minaudière' clutch and a pair of statement pendant earrings.

© Gareth Cattermole Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne were all smiles at the premiere

The mum of two wore her hair in tousled waves which added a trendy bohemian element to the overall look.

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe's relationship

The university sweethearts met at a charity fashion show when Eddie was studying at Eton and Hannah at a local all-girls school. They remained friends until they began dating in 2012 after Eddie invited her out to Florence while filming Les Miserables.

They went on to get married in December 2014 at Babington House in Somerset, England.

© Dave M. Benett The couple attended the premiere of Les Mis together

Eddie and Hannah are now the parents to two adorable children, daughter Iris Mary, born in 2016 and son Luke Richard, born in 2018.

Eddie Redmayne in The Day of the Jackal

Oscar-winning Eddie’s next project, The Day of the Jackal, see’s him star alongside Lashana Lynch in a modern reboot of the 1973 movie version of the Frederick Forsyth novel.

The 10-part drama follows the fictitious story of a professional assassin named 'Jackal' who is contracted to assassinate French President, Charles de Gaulle.

Eddie’s dad, who is a fan of the original movie adaptation, has warned his son not to “screw up” the TV reboot.

"We watched it again and again," he shared at the premiere. "So when these scripts arrived in my inbox I had some trepidation that I didn't want to butcher this character."

Despite both his children, who are eight and six, having watched the trailer, Eddie doesn’t anticipate that they will watch the show just yet due to Jackal's “morally ambiguous” character.

The hotly anticipated cat and mouse style show will air exclusively on Sky Atlantic and Now from the 7th Nove