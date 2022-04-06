Eddie Redmayne's idyllic family home life revealed – after £2m holiday home was destroyed by fire The dad-of-two said he loved spending more time at home during lockdown

Eddie Redmayne rarely reveals details of his personal life with his wife Hannah and their two young children, Iris and Luke, but from the snapshots he has shared, it sounds idyllic!

The 40-year-old lives in London with his family, and previously admitted he loved spending more time at home with them during lockdown.

Speaking to Vogue, Eddie shared: "My wife is gently converting me to someone who knows his way around a veg patch."

Of lockdown at home, the actor added: "I loved it. Iris was just learning to read, and Luke was just learning to talk. I felt very lucky to be around."

While London has always been home for Eddie, his family have also owned a luxurious six-bedroom holiday home worth £2million on the French Riviera for 30 years. However, it was sadly destroyed by devastating wildfires in August 2021.

Eddie's father, Richard Redmayne, shared details of the fire with the Mail on Sunday shortly afterwards, explaining: "The whole upper floor and the roof was burned up. The heat was clearly intense."

It was not the first time the property was affected by wildfire, but it appears the damage was much worse this time. Richard added: "The hill at the back of the house now looks like a scene from the First World War."

The spacious property is in a private location surrounded by forest, which is how it came to be damaged as the fire spread through trees nearby. It has tennis courts and a swimming pool, and is where Eddie reportedly spent large parts of his childhood.

The actor would go to the holiday home during the school holidays and on weekends when he was growing up, including while studying at Eton College.

