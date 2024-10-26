Cher gets closer with boyfriend A.E.'s son Slash during family outing

Cher and her boyfriend A.E., real name Alexander Edwards, appear to be going from strength to strength, as they spent some family time with the 38-year-old's son Slash, aged five. The couple took the little one for a night out at Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA red carpet premiere, where they could be spotted together on the red carpet.

© CHRIS DELMAS US singer and actress Cher (R), boyfriend US producer Alexander Edwards and his son Slash attend Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA red carpet premiere

Cher dressed in sparkling burgundy cargo pants and a matching top, with a black leather jacket on top, while her partner dressed in all black with lime green sneakers. Slash looked ultra stylish in a white Nike jacket, black pants and monochrome sneakers too, beaming from ear to ear as he stood next to his dad for the special night.

© @cher Cher and A.E. with Slash and the cast of Cirque du Soleil

The "Believe" singer shared a photo of the family on Instagram with the cast of Cirque du Soleil, showing that they got that VIP treatment, making the experience extra special. When asked on the red carpet how much fun she was having spending time with "the little guy," the singer responded: "so much."

Alexander shares his son with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose; they welcomed Slash in October 2019, and split in 2021. However, according to Amber, the former girlfriend of Kanye West who recently went on record endorsing Donald Trump in the elections, Cher has been nothing but a blessing in the family's life.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Amber Rose formerly dated A.E., and they share Slash

"I'm very happy that [Alexander is] with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there,” she said of the couple, who started dating in 2022, on the Jason Lee Podcast. "It's not all mayhem and stuff."

This isn't the first time the couple has taken Slash to a public event, as he accompanied them to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where Cher was honored.

© Kevin Mazur Cher, Alexander "AE" Edwards and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards attend the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Cher was honored by Zendaya, who wore a 2001 Bob Mackie Couture Dress in homage to the singer's long working relationship with the designer, whose dresses she has worn since 1967. The icon even joined Dua Lipa onstage to perform "Believe," which surprised many.

© Kevin Mazur Cher with Dua Lipa and Zendaya

As she accepted the honor, she reportedly joked: "It was easier getting divorced from two men than it was getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

Previously, responding to years without recognition from the institution, Cher told The Kelly Clarkson Show: "You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars. I'm never going to change my mind."

She added: "They can just go you-know-what themselves."