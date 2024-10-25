Cillian Murphy looks so different after major hair transformation

Cillian Murphy looked entirely unrecognizable at the premiere of his latest film, forgoing his usual dark locks for a blonde look that shocked fans.

The bold move suited Cillian perfectly, showcasing his bright blue eyes and incredible bone structure.

The Oppenheimer actor debuted the new style on Thursday night for the premiere event ahead of his film, Small Things Like These, alongside his co-stars Emily Watson and Eileen Walsh.

The 48-year-old paired his fresh hairdo with a burnt orange jacket over a gray-green collared shirt and black trousers, looking younger than ever in the dapper outfit.

The film, slated for a November 1 release, is based on a novel by Claire Keegan and follows the infamous Magdalene laundries of Ireland.

According to the film's synopsis, "Leading up to Christmas in 1985, coal merchant Bill Furlong makes a discovery at a local convent that makes him confront secrets in the Irish town of New Ross."

© Dave Benett The Oppenheimer star debuted a new look on Thursday

Cillian stars as Bill Furlong, a father who discovers "disturbing secrets" about the convent, which leads him to uncover truths about his own past, according to IMDb.

The father of two also produced the film alongside Good Will Hunting actor Matt Damon.

Cillian recently stirred up a fan frenzy when new pictures dropped of the Irish native on the set of the Peaky Blinders film, slated for release next year.

© Tristan Fewings Cillian was joined by his co-stars Emily Watson and Eileen Walsh

The hit Netflix show, which ran for six seasons and built up a loyal fan base, will return to our screens with the film The Immortal Man, following Cillian's Tommy Shelby in a new adventure.

The film will bring on stars like Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson; the show's original creator, Steven Knight, has returned, as well as director Tom Harper, who worked on the series.

Cillian broke his silence to Deadline in June this year, revealing, "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me."

© Kate Green The father of two is set to reprise his role in the Peaky Blinders film

"It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."

Steven Knight also spoke to the publication, saying, "I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war."

For his part, Tom Harper expressed his excitement at returning to the project, which is sure to be incredible.

© Robert Viglasky The Immortal Man will follow Tommy Shelby on his latest adventure

"When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive," he said.

"Peaky has always been a story about family, and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

Cillian has a busy year ahead, with four projects in the works, including the Peaky Blinders film and the third film in the 28 Days Later franchise, of which the original skyrocketed him to stardom.