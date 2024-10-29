Anton Du Beke announces two new additions to the family in rare video with twin children: 'Double trouble'

Anton Du Beke has welcomed two new additions to his family and fans were delighted as he and his two children, twins George and Henrietta, introduced their adorable pet dogs – whose names couldn't be more perfect!

In a video posted on social media on Monday, Anton and his children, both seven, appeared alongside their new puppies, suitably named Fox and Trot.

WATCH: Anton Du Beke and his children introduce adorable puppies

"Hello my loves," Anton began. "Now, as you know, Hannah and I are all about the twins and we'd like to introduce you to two new members of the family," he said. "Please meet 'Fox' and 'Trot'."

"What do you think?" the doting dad asked his son and daughter, prompting George's excited response: "I think they're amazing!"

© Anton Du Beke/X Anton Du Beke and his children George and Hannah introduced their two new puppies, Fox and Trot

When asked which dog they owned, George quickly claimed Fox, while Henriette confirmed Trott was hers as the youngsters gently played with their pups.

In the caption, Anton made reference to his and fellow Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood's matching costumes on Saturday night, which saw the duo dress as the ghostly twins from the iconic horror film, The Shining.

© BBC Craig and Anton's costumes were praised by fans

"I know that Craig and my outfits as the twins from 'The Shining' was slightly unsettling on Saturday night," penned the 58-year-old, adding a laughing emoji. "So I thought I'd share some cute twins that have joined our family to readdress the balance."

Fans and friends heaped praise on the sweet puppies in the comments section, including Strictly contestant Sam Quek, who penned: "Omg," alongside a string of heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, Karen Hauer wrote: "My heart."

Judy Murray, who was paired with Anton during the 2014 series of Strictly, commented on the dogs' fitting names, writing: "Fox and Trot. Brilliant," adding laughing emojis and a star-eye emoji.

© Shutterstock Anton and Hannah wed in 2017

Anton shares his two children with his wife Hannah. The couple welcomed their children via IVF shortly after tying the knot in 2017.

Anton has been very open about the pair's fertility journey, telling Kate Garraway on ITV's Life Stories last year: "Hannah is everything I thought she would be. I thought she'd be an excellent mum, always knew she'd be a great mum but she couldn't have children. I thought, 'Isn't it funny how nature works in mysterious ways?' – the person I thought would be an incredible mum couldn't have children. That's the sad irony of it all.

© Instagram Anton is a doting father-of-two

"But as we had IVF, we were able to have them in the end and I'm thrilled for me – because I'd have 100 [kids] by the way, because I love them – but I'm thrilled for Hannah because she is amazing at it."

Anton and Hannah first met at a golf club back in 2011 and tied the knot six years later at Cliveden House Hotel in Berkshire in front of a handful of guests.

Opening up about their big day in an interview with HELLO!, Anton previously said: "It was a very small wedding, then we had afternoon tea and went home. Some people like a huge celebration, but I didn't feel comfortable with that because it's a very intimate moment and I just wanted to get married to Hannah."