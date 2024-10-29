Tom Brady breaks silence after Gisele Bundchen pregnancy news with wistful post

As news breaks that Gisele Bundchen is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, fans can't quite believe that the 44 year old might be pregnant again.

© Theo Wargo Gisele Bundchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

No doubt, many eyes have turned to her ex-husband Tom Brady, father of her two children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

The former New England Patriots legend broke his silence on Instagram just hours after the news broke, with a poignant post on his Instagram story.

© Cooper Neill Tom Brady is now a broadcaster

The 47-year-old shared a beautiful photo of a sunset, soundtracked by The Chicks' cover of "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac. Tom shared the lyrics: "Oh mirror in the sky/ what is love? Can the child within my heart/ rise above? Can the child within my heart rise above?". The wistful song, written by Stevie Nicks, deals with the topic of challenges and changes in a relationship and identity.

Tom has yet to formally comment on his ex-wife's happy news, as they continue to co-parent their son and daughter together. Gisele and Tom announced their divorce in October 2022, sharing separate posts on their social medias revealing their "amicable" decision to split.

© @tombrady Instagram Tom Brady takes to Instagram following Gisele's pregnancy announcement

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," the supermodel shared on Instagram.

WATCH: Gisele Bündchen tells CBS Sunday Mornings about Tom Brady divorce

Meanwhile, the former quarterback wrote: "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," adding: "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world."

Both parties claimed their children remained a priority, asking for privacy.

© Maddie Meyer Tom Brady kisses his daughter, Vivian, while his sons, Benjamin and Jack, look on during a ceremony honoring Brady

Since retiring from football in 2023, Tom has become a commentator for Fox Sports, although he claimed that he was spending every moment outside of work with his children, including his eldest son Jack, 17, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

"I love those little kiddos more than anything," Tom told E! News recently. "I love spending time with them. They’re the best part of every day of mine."

Gisele and Tom sit with Jack, Benjamin and Vivian Brady

Meanwhile, Gisele opened up about their divorce in an interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, referring to the end of their relationship as "the death of a dream."

© Getty Images Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

"I think there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do," she said diplomatically.

HELLO! have reached out to Gisele Bundchen's team for comment on her pregnancy.