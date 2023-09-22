Gisele Bunchen says she was only 'surviving' during marriage to NFL star Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen's divorce from NFL star Tom Brady came as a shock to many after 14 years of marriage – and now the model has shared details of their split, acknowledging that the pair did not "grow together" over the years.

"I think before I was more surviving, and now I’m living, which is different," she told CBS News Sunday Morning during an interview that will air on September 24. Mom-of-two Gisele has sat down with anchor Lee Cowan, and admitted that she did not want the divorce but knew it was for the best.

© Peter Kramer Gisele Bundchen was a Victoria's Secret model

“I think it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen,” the 43-year-old shared of her relationship with the retired NFL icon.

“But I think you have to accept you know sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart."

She continued: "He’s the father of my kids. So I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children.'"

The pair are parents to son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, ten.

Gisele and Tom sit with Jack (Tom's son from a former relationship), Benjamin and Vivian Brady

Gisele and Tom revealed that they had ended their marriage in October 2022 following reported disagreements over his decision to return to the NFL. He had retired in 2021 only to return for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers later that same year.

In the almost year since the divorce the two have been nothing but supportive, cheering each other on occasionally on social media as well – including Gisele reacting to Tom's second retirement announcement from the NFL in February 2023.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," she wrote.

© Mike Ehrmann Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers retired for good in 2023

Her interview with CBS is not the first time she has opened up on the heartbreak, telling Vanity Fair earlier in the year that it had been tough "because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?"

"You give everything you got to achieve your dream," she added. "You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it's heartbreaking when it doesn't end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part."

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Gisele made her first solo appearance at the Met Gala in 15 years

Gisele has a new outlook on life, however, and has made some major changes, including returning to the Victoria’s Secret brand, launching a campaign with Louis Vuitton, and walking the 2023 Met Gala carpet solo – her first time without Tom since 2008.

She has also been announced as Gaia Herbs’s first wellness ambassador and is preparing to launch her own cookbook Nourish, available for pre-order now.

