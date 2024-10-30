Chris Martin's fiancée Dakota Johnson looks closer than ever with his pregnant ex Jennifer Lawrence

Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence may have dated the same man, but it seems there's not an ounce of bad blood between the duo as they hung out in Los Angeles together.

The pair looked close as they grabbed a drink together and walked down the street together. Both looked stylish, with the Madame Web actress donning a long black coat over a V-neck sweater and white t-shirt, along with wide-cut jeans and a pair of sunglasses.

© Backgrid Dakota Johnson spends time with Jennifer Lawrence

She smiled at the Oscar winner, who paired a cobalt hoodie and sweatpants with some Puma sneakers and a Phoebe Philo bag. Balanced on her head, she wore a "Harris-Walz" baseball cap, wearing her political allegiance openly.

© Frazer Harrison Jennifer Lawrence is currently pregnant with her second child

As the pair held their cups of iced tea, they smiled while talking, making it clear that they were close friends. The Hunger Games star formerly dated Chris Martin between 2014 and 2015. Two years later, Dakota would date the Coldplay singer.

Jennifer is currently pregnant with her second child with Cooke Maroney, after they welcomed their son Cy in February 2022. The couple married in 2019.

© XNY/Star Max Dakota out and about

She said of motherhood: "The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing."

© Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson in a photo shared by Gwyneth for an Instagram "Ask Me Anything"

Meanwhile, Dakota appears to be still going strong with Chris, despite split rumors in August 2024. A rep for the couple responded to them by saying: "They are happily together."

The couple are allegedly engaged, with People reporting Dakota became Chris's fiancée years ago, although they are in no rush to get married.

Earlier this year, speaking to Bustle, Dakota spoke about being a stepmom to the Coldplay singer's two grown up kids, saying: "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart."

© Instagram Gwyneth, Chris, Apple and Moses

Responding to the public's joy over her positive relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota said: "I'm glad there was that positive reaction."

"I grew up in a family that was so big, and I just believe in the saying 'Blood is thicker than water.' The actual saying is 'The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,' which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to," she continued, expressing that their blended family was no less strong than any other one.