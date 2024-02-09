Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's wildly different sleep schedules – details

Dakota Johnson seems like one of the easiest-going women in Hollywood, forging a strong relationship with her partner Chris Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow – but there is one rule Dakota sticks by when at their home in LA, and it likely impacts the Coldplay front man.

The 34-year-old told The Wall Street Journal that sleep is her main priority and that she can't function on less than 10 hours of sleep – a far cry from Chris Martin, who has revealed in the past he doesn't like to sleep at night.

In 2021, Chris said he tries to avoid sleeping at night, preferring naps and meditation to keep himself energised.

Explaining his bizarre habit, Chris said on Rob Brydon's podcast: “I don’t sleep very much in the nighttime. I meditate and also I occasionally take a nap. I really like being awake."

We wonder how Dakota copes with her partner's conflicting sleep schedule? Speaking in more detail about her bedtime preferences, Dakota added: "I don't have a regular [wake-up] time.

"It depends on what's happening in my life. If I'm not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can."

Despite differing attitudes to sleep, Dakota and Chris do have a love of meditation in common.

"I meditate every day, twice a day," she told the WSJ. "I do transcendental meditation. I've been really into breathwork recently and that's been helping me a lot with anxiety.

She also enjoys bathing: "I will get in a bathtub at any moment. Any time of the day. If in the middle of the day, I'm like, 'Oh God, what is this world?' I'll get in the bathtub. I find water really grounding."

Although their sleep schedules aren’t compatible, Chris is definitely a huge source of support to Dakota, who shared how he helps her when she's struggling with depression.

Accepting the 2023 Hope Award for Depression Advocacy award, Dakota said of Chris: " "A few weeks ago, I was having a low day and my partner said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?'

"And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the music. So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."

We're glad they can rely on each other despite conflicting approaches to sleep.

