Kourtney Kardashian shares private glimpse into 'insane' birthday celebrations for Rocky

It's no secret that the Kardashians know how to do a birthday bash, and it seems that Kourtney Kardashian has gone all out for her youngest son Rocky's first birthday party.

While the little one may be too young to remember the incredible occasion, he'll no doubt have had fun surrounded by his family.

Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, have yet to share their individual wishes on Instagram, but the mom-of-four reshared a glimpse into their celebrations on the photo-sharing app, as her stepdaughter Alabama Barker posted a photo seemingly from the occasion.

Alabama shared a photo of a carousel stationary in the dark, which she captioned: "At our house is insane!" Kourtney reshared to her story, seemingly hinting that they had celebrated Rocky's first trip around the sun with a number of fairground marvels.

Kourtney also shared photos of some brightly colored balloons shaped like Mickey Mouse ears, another insight into the special day.

As both Alabama and Kourtney shared celebratory photos that hinted towards a big event, it appeared that the couple's blended family gathered to celebrate Rocky.

Besides their youngest son, Kourtney and Travis have six children between them. The Blink-182 drummer was already father to Alabama and Landon, as well as stepping in as a still-present father figure to ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Atiana De La Hoya. Meanwhile, Kourtney shares Mason, Reign and Penelope with ex Scott Disick.

Kris Jenner has been the first of the Kardashian-Jenners to openly wish the little one a happy birthday, taking to Instagram on November 1 to share a number of photos from Rocky's first year in the world.

She captioned the photo: "Happy birthday to our precious Rocky!! I can’t believe you are already a year old! It feels like just yesterday that we were welcoming you to the world."

She continued: "You are grandchild number 13 and the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!! I can’t wait to watch you grow up and I am so thankful to God that He chose me to be your grandma. I love you so so much and I can’t wait to watch you grow."

In contrast to how Kourtney and Travis respectively raised their other children, the couple have taken a different approach to their baby, opting to keep him out of the spotlight.

"Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight," Travis told the Wall Street Journal.

"If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids," adding: "I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"