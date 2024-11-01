Kourtney Kardashian's 'smiley' son Rocky turns one as must-see photos are shared by famous family

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son Rocky has turned one, and there's no doubt that the family are celebrating the special day. As the couple are focusing all their attention on the one-year-old, grandmother Kris Jenner is the first to mark the special occasion.

The 68-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate her youngest grandson's birthday with a number of must-see photos of Rocky and his parents. From Kourtney holding the little one while they were away in the Cotswolds to Rocky's steps in the sea with dad Travis, Kris gave an emotional roundup of the baby's first year.

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney did not reveal their son's face

"Happy birthday to our precious Rocky," Kris wrote. "I can’t believe you are already a year old! It feels like just yesterday that we were welcoming you to the world."

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian was praised for 'normalizing' breastfeeding in the first set of photos with her son Rocky

She continued: "You are grandchild number 13 and the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!! I can’t wait to watch you grow up and I am so thankful to God that He chose me to be your grandma. I love you so so much and I can’t wait to watch you grow."

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian shares a photo of her son Rocky Thirteen Barker's foot

Other photos saw Rocky lying in bed with his mom, crawling after a blowup ball of the earth with a skeleton arm in his hand, and being kissed by his dad not long after being born.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis' son Rocky is getting so big

The little one is growing up fast, as just days ago Kourtney shared that he was already taking his first steps. The precious photo in a photo dump saw Rocky wearing a black onesie as he held himself upright, clinging to a bookshelf packed with children's classics like Curious George and The Hungry Caterpillar.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis' son Rocky, 11 months, is standing on his own two feet

Kourtney and Travis have done their best to share moments with the little one on their own terms, having yet to share photos of his face. They revealed that they plan to keep him out of the spotlight for as long as possible.

WATCH: Travis Barker shares father son bond with baby Rocky

"Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight," Travis told the Wall Street Journal.

"If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids," adding: "I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"

The couple have reportedly asked for additional security patrols inside their gated neighborhood due to past trespassers accessing the property, according to TMZ.