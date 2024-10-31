Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby son looks like he's already walking in new photo

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker have reason to celebrate – their baby boy Rocky has taken his first steps!

The little boy, who turns one this Friday, is already standing on his own two feet in a new photo shared by proud mother Kourtney. The Kardashians star, 45, posted a sweet update on her Instagram account, featuring a number of personal family photos.

One precious image sees Rocky clad in a black onesie – in keeping with his parents' Gothic aesthetic – as he holds himself upright, clinging to a bookshelf.

The kids' library is packed with children's classics like Curious George and The Hungry Caterpillar.

Fans loved the life update, flooding the comments section with sweet messages about how cute Rocky looked and how grown up he is now.

Kourtney and Travis' son Rocky, 11 months, is standing on his own two feet

Kourtney and Travis' privacy concerns

Kourtney, who raises children Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine, with her ex Scott Disick, are keen to protect son Rocky's privacy.

While the pair often share candid photographs of their little boy, they are wary of protecting his privacy by never showing his face.

The Kardashians star shared a personal update on Instagram

Kim Kardashian's sister expressed her concerns on an episode of The Kardashians, discussing her fears about flying to Australia to join Travis' rock band Blink-182 on tour.

She told her siblings: "I'm starting to get a bit of anxiety about going to Australia. Rocky hasn't been seen and in California, there's a law that if I don't show the baby's face, the paparazzi have to blur his image, but in Australia, there are supposedly no paparazzi laws, so they can take a photo and sell their image.

Kourtney and Travis are concerned with protecting their child's privacy

"Even knowing we're going on a plane with a lot of people, I'm feeling really protective. It's a lot to think about. I don't feel ready to go out of my blissful baby bubble and back into the world."

Kourtney and Travis, 48, have also upped security at their $10 million marital home in Calabasas. According to TMZ, the couple have requested more local police patrols around their property due to past trespassing incidents.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, are still madly in love

The move to protect Rocky's privacy is in contrast to Kourtney's parenting methods with her eldest children, who have appeared on her famous family's reality show for years and grown up in the public eye.

Travis, meanwhile, is a father to grown-up children, Atiana, 25, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, who are all very active on social media.