Gary Barlow makes rare comment about his three children's surprising future

Gary Barlow has opened up about his children's surprising career choices, revealing that none of his three kids have followed him into the world of entertainment.

Despite his own success, the Take That star shared that his two oldest children, Daniel and Emily, have chosen paths in medicine and physiology, focusing on areas like "strength and conditioning".

His youngest, Daisy, is still finding her direction, although the doting dad - who has spent over three decades in music - notes she's "very studious… unlike me and my wife."

"The two oldest ones have kind of gone into medicine and physiology - studying strength and conditioning," he told The Mirror. "And my youngest one, Daisy, I'm not too sure what she's heading for but again, she's very studious… unlike me and my wife."

The 53-year-old shares Daniel, 24, Emily, 22 and Daisy, 15, with his wife of 25 years, Dawn Andrews. While their children may not be stepping into the limelight, Gary fully supports their ambitions, whatever path they choose.

"I don't think they will follow in my music footsteps," he added. "But I wouldn't have discouraged them though if they did want to; it's been a good business for me."

Reflecting on his own career, Gary spoke with warmth about the joy he's found in music, even after so many years.

"Every day I still enjoy what I do, and when you realize you're making a living from it, it's a great, great place to be," he continued.

The singer considers himself fortunate to have found a career in an industry he loves, acknowledging that while showbiz offers incredible roles, "there's definitely a much harder world out there than the one I'm in."

Gary and his wife Dawn first crossed paths back in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour. They went on to exchange vows in 2000 after five years together.

While the musician tends to keep his children out of the spotlight, he very occasionally shares insights into his marriage.

In 2019, Gary opened up about his marriage to Dawn and their decision to stay out of the limelight from the very start of their romance.

"We had to keep it quiet because none of the lads were allowed to officially have girlfriends in those days," he told MailOnline. "Dawn hates attention, so it was a big deal for her to date someone like me."