Gary Barlow shares ultra-rare photos of all three children and wife Dawn

Take That hitmaker Gary Barlow posted an ultra-rare family photo on Sunday in honour of Father's Day.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the father-of-two, 52, shared a joyous snapshot of himself posing alongside his wife Dawn, 53, their son, Daniel, 22, and their youngest daughter, Daisy, 13.

In the sun-drenched picture, Gary looked every inch the doting dad as he appeared to enjoy a wholesome family evening. He looked his usual dapper self, opting to wear a pair of stylish electric blue trousers and a lemon-hued cotton shirt flecked with technicolour butterflies.

Dawn, meanwhile, exuded sophistication in a tropical jumpsuit dotted with palm trees. She completed her look with a pair of white espadrille wedges, a chunky silver watch and a pendant necklace.

© Instagram Gary paid tribute to his family

Towering above Gary, Daniel nailed the sporty aesthetic in a striped polo shirt and a pair of colourful Nike trainers, whilst Daisy looked ever the trendy teen in a tonal shirt dress which she teamed with a blush pink shawl, tan sandals and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Elsewhere, the Back For Good singer posted a heartwarming selfie featuring his two daughters: eldest Emily, 19, and teen daughter, Daisy. Relishing the moment, Gary beamed from ear-to-ear as he documented what appeared to be a winter family outing.

© Instagram The singer posted a sweet selfie

Captioning the photos, the doting dad penned two touching messages. Alongside the first picture, he noted: "Father's Day is the one day I think I'm allowed to post pics of the fam hey????" whilst next to his selfie, the former X Factor judge gushed: "My girls," followed by a trio of red heart emojis.

Gary tends to keep his family away from the spotlight - so the Father's Day photos were a special surprise for fans.

© Getty Gary attending a football match with Daniel

Lovebirds Gary and Dawn have been happily married since 2000. They first met when she worked as a backing dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour in 1995. They welcomed their eldest child, son Daniel, in 2000, followed by Emily two years later. In 2009, their daughter Daisy was born.

Tragically, the couple lost their fourth child, Poppy, in 2012. In a statement, Gary said at the time: "Dawn and I are devastated to announce that we've lost our baby.

© Getty The couple share three children together

"Poppy Barlow was delivered stillborn on August 4 in London. Our focus now is giving her a beautiful funeral and loving our three children with all our hearts. We'd ask at this painful time that our privacy be respected."

Gary and Dawn celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary back in January. In honour of the special occasion, Gary shared a plethora of heartwarming photos featuring his wife.

© Instagram Gary and Dawn said 'I do' in 2000

Among the touching snaps, the singer included a snapshot of the smitten couple dressed up to the nines and a separate black and white photo of the duo rocking nostalgic 90s outfits at the Ivor Novello awards.

Paying tribute to his wife, Gary further posted a photo of himself greeting a throng of cheering crowds. Referencing his deeply personal wrist tattoo, the star captioned his photo: "Holding my 'D' initial high - 23 wonderful years - Happy anniversary Mrs B".