Elizabeth Hurley almost bares all in plunging robe in behind the scenes video

Elizabeth Hurley never fails when it comes to a sizzling ensemble, and on Monday, the Gossip Girl actress was a vision as she posed up a storm in a behind-the-scenes video.

Taking to her Instagram account, the model shared an ultra-glamorous video of herself donning an ultra-plunging white linen robe adorned with golden sunshines. As usual, the star looked simply captivating, radiating beauty with her elevated glam.

Captioning the video, Elizabeth penned: "Getting ready…. You’re only as good as your team [love heart emoji]."

Elizabeth's gorgeous makeup look comprised a flawless sun-kissed complexion, fluttering lashes and glossy pink lips.

The captivating video caused a stir with friends and fans of the actress. "Divine Lyz, she is a goddess!" one fan penned. A second added: "The most beautiful star on this planet [red love heart emoji]."

When the star isn't preparing for a red carpet appearance, she is relaxing at home at her sprawling £6 million mega-mansion in Herefordshire, England, which she shares with her son, Damian.

© Instagram Elizabeth loves spending time in her garden

The Georgian abode boasts 13 bedrooms, five bathrooms, 12 stables, a tennis court, and a coach house and gargantuan garden.

In fact, her giant green space is part of how she stays so fit and healthy, she revealed in an interview with The Telegraph about how she maintains such a svelte physique.

She told the publication: "My tastes are pretty simple – I don’t drink weird green juices or anything like that. I’ve always watched what I eat, forever. I’ve never wanted to eat processed food. Right back to my teens, I’ve always looked at the labels on food."

As for fitness, she added: "I rarely sit still" and revealed that gardening is one of her favourite ways to stay active.

She continued: "We have a rule in our house that no one’s allowed to put the TV on until 6 pm, so nobody sits around until supper," she said, describing her family’s dynamic and energetic household. "Gardening is perfect—it’s quite bendy-downy, picking stuff up!"