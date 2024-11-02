Elizabeth Hurley's Debenhams sequin dress has Christmas party written all over it

Elizaberth Hurley is synonymous with the art of glam. The stunning actress always looks stunning in her plethora of beautifully-cut dresses.

On Friday, the actress announced she is the face of the new Debenhams Christmas campaign and the mother-of-one shared a fabulous video of herself rocking a blue sequined number which came from the department store.

© DAN KENNEDY Elizabeth Hurley wore a beautiful, sequin Debenhams dress

The £119 design featured a crew neckline and was covered in sparkles. In short, ideal for any Christmas event you have coming up.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley struts her stuff in plunging animal-print gown

Christmas is the perfect time to amp up your outfits and wear lots of colour and glitter - something some of us are somewhat nervous of during the rest of the year.

Accompanying the video, the 59-year-old said: "I find Christmas shopping v stressful & usually put it off until the last minute.

"But this year, I’ve found a way to complete Christmas in just one take. Make Christmas magical and spoil your loved ones with fashion, beauty and homeware icons. How, you ask? Duh, Debenhams."

Liz the fashionista

Elizabeth has always been known for dressing well and exploded onto our radar when she wore that infamous Versace dress in 1994.

© Getty Images Elizabeth wearing her iconic Versace dress in 1994

In 2022, the Estee Lauder ambassador had an edit with Karen Millen and told the high street mecca that she loved dressing during the 90s. She revealed: "In the ‘90s I felt very confident because I was young and at the beginning of my career, but I think now I really have so much experience and knowledge to pull on that I feel more comfortable in myself; I’ve learnt so much over the years that I try to put into practise."

© Getty Liz wearing stunning silver dress by The Vampire's Wife earlier this year

Speaking about fashion and her sense of style, Elizabeth remarked: "Style to me means owning your look. Being comfortable, not copying anybody else, mixing old with new and just being authentic.

© Getty Elizabeth shows us all how to rock a glitzy dress

"Nothing looks worse than somebody who has bought a whole ‘look’ but it’s not really them. Find a way to make it yours, whether it’s with accessories – a different belt or an old pair of shoes, just something to make it more you."