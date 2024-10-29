Elizabeth Hurley is a vision in glitzy gown as she joins son Damian on the red carpet

Elizabeth Hurley dazzled alongside her son, Damian, as the glamorous duo took over the red carpet at the 2024 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in Madrid on Monday evening. The event turned into a family affair for the stunning actress, who is set to celebrate her 60th birthday next year, and her 22-year-old son, an up-and-coming model and actor.

Elizabeth, who turned heads in a figure-hugging, sequined gown, effortlessly showcased her age-defying beauty, capturing the essence of Hollywood glam.

Known for her svelte figure and radiant skin, she proudly flaunted her tiny waist, looking every inch the star in her glittering ensemble. Meanwhile, Damian made a bold fashion statement of his own, donning a striking red suit with a daring twist – he chose to go shirtless underneath, giving his look a chic, high-fashion edge.

Completing the look with black patent leather shoes, he embodied a youthful confidence that complemented his mother’s elegance perfectly. The two posed for photos with warm smiles, exuding both style and a touching mother-son bond.

In recent interviews, Elizabeth has shared insights into the wellness routine that keeps her looking so youthful. Despite being a frequent figure in the limelight, her approach to health and fitness is refreshingly grounded. She recently revealed in an interview with The Telegraph that her diet is “pretty simple,” highlighting a preference for natural, unprocessed foods.

© David Benito Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible in glitzy dress

Admitting that she "didn't really know the difference between ultra-processed food and processed food until quite recently," Elizabeth revealed she’s always been cautious about what she eats, even checking food labels as a teenager. Now, she avoids pre-packaged foods, opting instead for wholesome meals, like roast chicken with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables.

When it comes to fitness, Elizabeth keeps it simple as well, preferring an active lifestyle over regimented gym workouts. “I rarely sit still,” she laughed, sharing that gardening is one of her favorite ways to stay moving.

© Aldara Zarraoa Damian Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley attend the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards

“We have a rule in our house that no one’s allowed to put the TV on until 6 pm, so nobody sits around until supper,” she said, describing her family’s dynamic and energetic household. “Gardening is perfect—it’s quite bendy-downy, picking stuff up!”

Elizabeth’s balanced approach to life and wellness has clearly kept her looking and feeling incredible as she prepares to ring in her milestone 60th birthday next year.

Reflecting on her age, she revealed she’s embracing each year with joy and gratitude. “I feel really good about every birthday I have,” she shared with HELLO! recently, during an event to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The British actress has been a passionate advocate for breast cancer awareness, partnering with the Estée Lauder Companies for nearly three decades. On October 1, she joined her longtime partners to light up the Empire State Building in pink, symbolizing hope and solidarity for those affected by breast cancer. This year, their campaign, “Breast Care is Self-Care,” emphasizes the importance of regular check-ups and self-awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

© Getty Elizabeth Hurley was so chic in a beaded look

At the event, Elizabeth spoke passionately about her commitment to raising awareness for breast cancer prevention, and she also shared some wisdom for women of all ages. “Every birthday I have feels special,” she said, attributing her outlook to the losses she’s endured over the years. “I’ve lost so many people to various cancers or other diseases, or even accidents,” she reflected, explaining that each passing year is a gift she cherishes.

When asked about her upcoming 60th birthday, Elizabeth’s eyes lit up as she described her plans. “I’ll just spend it with my family,” she said, explaining that family has become her top priority. “I’ve really realized that’s what I most want to do in life. I want to be with my family.”

For the actress, every birthday is a celebration of life, and she approaches each one with enthusiasm. “So I kind of encourage them and bring them on,” she added with a laugh, acknowledging the importance of embracing the present. Looking back on her journey, she shared a piece of advice she would give to her younger self: “I think, keep the faith.” Though she has always been relatively confident, she admitted there were moments of doubt along the way. “Like everybody, I have moments where you waver and you lose confidence in yourself.”