Elizabeth Hurley shares racy video wearing just a robe ahead of night out

Elizabeth Hurley never fails when it comes to her dazzling sartorial portfolio, but on Wednesday, the model swapped her glittering gowns for just a robe.

The Gossip Girl actress oozed glamour as she opened the door of her sprawling hotel room to reveal her perfectly styled hair and camera-ready makeup while donning a cosy white bathrobe.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Getting ready to receive my award for Commitment to a Cause at the @harpersbazaar Women of the Year awards in Madrid, with the help of sumptuous products by @esteelauder_es [pink love heart emoji] @esteelaudercompanies #elcambassador #timetoendbreastcancer."

Halfway through the candid video, Elizabeth slipped into her resplendent black and nude-hued gown that was long-sleeved and covered in glitter from head to toe.

© David Benito Elizabeth transformed from her white bathrobe into her glittering gown

The star’s ultra-smoky eye makeup, fluttery lashes, and nude lipstick were the perfect combination to complement her dazzling ensemble, which was later seen on the red carpet as Elizabeth posed for photos.

Elizabeth's racy display went down a storm with her friends and fans, who took to the comments section with messages for the star.

Trinny Woodall wrote: "Gorgeous," while her son Damian replied with six pink love heart emojis.

Elizabeth never fails to look flawless, whether in a robe or a designer gown, and she recently opened up about her health and fitness regime.

© Instagram The model has an incredible physique

She told The Telegraph: "My tastes are pretty simple – I don’t drink weird green juices or anything like that. I’ve always watched what I eat, for ever. I’ve never wanted to eat processed food. Right back to my teens, I’ve always looked at the labels on food."

As for fitness, she added: "I rarely sit still" and revealed that gardening is one of her favourite ways to stay active.

She continued: "We have a rule in our house that no one’s allowed to put the TV on until 6 pm, so nobody sits around until supper," she said, describing her family’s dynamic and energetic household. "Gardening is perfect—it’s quite bendy-downy, picking stuff up!"