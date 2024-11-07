A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman looks unrecognisable as she marks major childhood transformation

Jasmine Harman overhauled her lifestyle at a very young age, marking the 42-year milestone with a throwback photo on Instagram.

The A Place in the Sun star, 48, posted a photo of herself as a child sporting a brunette bob with thick bangs framing her face, which is a far cry from the blonde curls she sports on a day-to-day basis now.

© Instagram Jasmine celebrated the 42nd anniversary of her giving up meat

The then-six-year-old Jasmine did, however, have the same pale eyes and shy smile. The presenter recalled that the sun-soaked snap was taken around the same time that she decided to cut meat out of her diet.

"42 years ago today I was sat at the dinner table and I confessed to my mum that I didn’t want to eat animals anymore and I wanted to be a vegetarian. She looked at me warmly and said, 'Well as long as you start tomorrow as it’s shepherd's pie for tea tonight' #aniversary #vegetarian #vegan," she wrote.

Vegan lifestyle

Jasmine has been vocal about leading a vegan lifestyle, even choosing to eliminate all animal products from her home as well as her diet.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See inside Jasmine Harman's vegan living room

The property expert – who shares kids Joy and Albion with her cameraman husband Jon Boast – switched from a vegetarian to a vegan lifestyle following the birth of her daughter in 2013.

She told Suffolk Norfolk Life that she "cried for three days" after discovering how cow's milk is produced.

She recalled: "I was really wanting to breastfeed her, but I was struggling with it. I was upset and thinking to myself why do cows produce milk for no reason, and I can't produce any milk for my baby?

© Instagram The star turned vegan after giving birth to her daughter

"I began to think about it and it suddenly dawned on me at the age of 38 that the cow only produces milk when she has had a baby.

"That made me stop and think what happens to her baby? I did some research and from that moment on I could not have dairy again. It was such a shock and so upsetting I think I cried for three days. I've been vegetarian for most of my life as I don't want to harm animals and realised that by eating dairy, I was doing just that."

Jasmine admitted she initially struggled to give up cheese, which she had relied heavily on as a vegetarian, but she explained that her feelings have changed dramatically now.

"All I can smell is fat, grease and gone-off milk," Jasmine continued.

Weight loss

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Jasmine opened up about her 20lbs weight loss

The Veganuary Story star previously credited her diet for helping her lose over 20lbs between August 2018 and February 2019, boosting her energy levels and improving her complexion.

She told Your Healthy Living: "I lost all my baby weight much sooner after my second pregnancy (as a vegan). I was back in my jeans after two to three weeks! My skin is much more naturally glowing and youthful."

However, Jasmine admitted that making healthier food choices combined with more exercise contributed to her weight loss.

"I've lost over 20lbs since I began exercising again five months ago, along with eating more whole vegan foods and less junk, smaller portions, less alcohol, fewer snacks like crisps and biscuits, and definitely a lot less bread," she told her Instagram followers.

RELATED: Christine Lampard's 'pure joy' with rarely-seen son Freddie