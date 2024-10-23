Who is A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies dating?

Danni Menzies was a regular fixture on A Place in the Sun but after six years, she called time on her travels. Following her departure from the reality show in 2022, the presenter revealed why it was time to say goodbye, noting that her jet-setting schedule made it difficult to "establish relationships."

WATCH: Danni Menzies shares new career venture with fans

Danni, 36, has since hosted Channel 5's Strongest Man UK while helming Heart Radio Scotland's Breakfast Show alongside Des Clark. Away from the cameras, she's enjoyed trips to California and Cappadocia, and in 2023 was linked to a Love Island star.

Here, we take a look at Danni's dating history…

Is Danni Menzies in a relationship?

Currently, Danni appears to be single. Speaking to New Magazine in March 2024, the Channel 4 favourite was asked if she was dating anyone. "I'm not no, I'm single and just enjoying life," she replied.

© Photo: Channel 4 Danni is currently single

Danni has spoken about her past relationships in interviews, revealing that she's dated an army soldier and a reality star.

Who has Danni Menzies dated?

Most recently, Danni was linked to Love Island contestant, Jay Younger. Rumours of a romance between the two began swirling in July 2023, after they were spotted packing on the PDA. Later that month, fans noted that they'd both checked into a hotel in Mykonos at the same time. Danni had said that she was heading on holiday with someone she'd had five dates with.

Danni dated Love Island star Danny Younger

While they kept their romance out of the spotlight, by 2024 Danni confirmed that they had split, telling New Magazine: "Things didn't work out with Jay but that's fine. Travelling a lot for work does make it trickier to meet someone."

Prior to their relationship, Danni was involved with former soldier Simon Moloney. The duo met on a blind date that was set up by their best friends.

The presenter was in a relationship with former soldier Simon Moloney until August 2020

Chatting about their relationship to the Sunday Post in June 2021, Danni said: "We went on about five or six dates and then ended up isolating together for ten weeks at home on Mains of Taymouth Country Estate."

Danni noted that they spent the lockdown together. "Some of my friends said, 'Well, he's definitely passed the test; he put up with you for ten weeks'. We only fell out once. I usually get fed up with boys quickly, so for me, that's really good," she said. Danni and Simon eventually went their separate ways, splitting in August 2020.

Reflecting on her plans for the future, Danni admitted that she isn't sure about having children. She said: "I'm not saying I won't, I'm just not sure. I really love travelling."

"Even if I do get that country life I want, I still want to travel and work a lot. I am not 100% on having kids, but I am 100% on having lots of dogs and probably a rescue donkey as well – basically anything that needs a home."