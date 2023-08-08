A Place in the Sun's Craig Rowe: Inside star's sweet relationship with partner – best photos

TV presenter and travel expert Craig Rowe may have only joined the Channel 4 family last year, but he's already become a staple part of the beloved daytime show, A Place in the Sun.

Craig, 50, was added to the roster of presenters on the show to help house hunters find their perfect property in sunnier climates and his friendly face and warm personality make him a big hit with the participants.

But when Criag isn't busy hopping across the globe in search of some dream homes, he can found at home in the UK where he spends time with family, friends and his partner of over five years, Paul White. Find out more about his love life and see some sweet photos of the pair below…

Who is Craig Rowe's partner?

Not a huge amount is known about Craig's partner, Paul, however, the couple have shared a few loved-up snaps and selfies on their social media accounts. According to one post, the pair have together for over four years.

In this photo shared over the Bank Holiday weekend, Craig and his beau can be seen enjoying a weekend away in Berlin. The couple are sitting outside in the sunshine while they smile for the selfie, as Craig wrote in the caption: "@chalky_whitey & me were in Berlin (it was his 50th birthday gift to me).

"It was Paul's 2nd time but my first - even though I've worked and travelled all over Germany I've never been to Berlin. This pic sums it up, we had such an amazing time; Berlin made us feel calm, inspired & happy."

Another sweet photo sees the pair posing for a selfie which Craig posted to his Instagram to mark the new year. Taking the opportunity to wish his followers a happy and healthy 2023, he said: "Still feeling a bit fluey so keeping a low profile this NYE but wanted to share a little pic from brunch today with my beloved @chalky_whitey."

© Instagram/CraigRoweTV Craig and Paul have been together for over five years

In September last year, Craig marked a big milestone. The TV star turned 50 and he and Paul headed to Spain to celebrate according to his Instagram. Craig shared a photo of the couple and opened up in a lengthy caption about how he was feeling about turning 50.

He said in part: "Yesterday was strange, I was aware with every passing moment my 40s were melting away like the wax of a burning candle. I felt a little sad like a mourning, saying goodbye to all those years before."

© Instagram/CraigRoweTV Craig Rowe with his partner, Paul

Craig then added: "But, at the same time a huge feeling of gratitude and appreciation for being alive and well & conscious that many people we've known & loved (including in my family and friends) haven't made to this age." He continued: "Here's a couple of shots at London Bridge a few days ago when @chalky_whitey & me headed to Spain for a pre-birthday trip."

It's no secret that Craig is a fan of travelling, and his partner Paul is clearly just as passionate. Another adorable snap, posted in 2022, shows the pair standing next to each other as they explored the beautiful sights of Lisbon a few years earlier.

© Instagram/CraigRoweTV A Place in the Sun star Craig and his parnter, Paul

"[Three] years ago today in Lisbon, we had such an amazing time and this photo reminded me of how much fun we had," he wrote, followed by a string of yellow love hearts. Cute!

What else is there to know about A Place in the Sun's Craig Rowe?

Prior to Craig joining the Channel 4 show in 2022, he was no stranger to TV work. According to his profile page on the official APITS website, the 50-year-old has appeared on networks such as QVC, Sky Travel, CBBC, Overseas Property TV, and more. He's also experienced behind the camera and previously worked in production at the BBC.

© Instagram/CraigRoweTV Craig Rowe joined A Place in the Sun in 2022

The profile continues: "In his 30s he took a year out to travel Australia, Thailand, Singapore, the USA and his 'Fatherland' country of Jamaica (he is mixed race Welsh - Jamaican), an amazing experience that he still shares stories about today."