Devastated Snoop Dogg shares unseen family photo just days after brother's death aged 44

Snoop Dogg has been inundated with supportive messages across the world following the tragic news of his younger brother's death.

The rapper, 52, announced on social media on Friday that his beloved sibling, Bing Worthington, had died aged just 44, the following day. He has since shared a number of tributes online, most recently a picture from his childhood, featuring several young family members, including Bing.

He simply captioned it: "1980," alongside a series of emojis, including a love heart, a flexing muscle, praying hands and a dove.

"Sweet Family Memories Snoop. Thanks for sharing. And keep remembering the precious and special moments and times. It is those moments that bring you peace…and they will NEVER depart from you," one follower responded to the post, while another wrote: "So sorry for your loss." A third added: "RIP."

Previous posts dedicated to Bing included a photo of the brothers, alongside several emojis, including a crying face and dove, as well as a praying hand. He then posted footage of Bing, writing: "@badabing33 always made us laugh. u bac with moms."

A third post was a picture of Bing with their late mother, Beverly Tate, who died in 2021 aged 70. "bac wit momma," he wrote.

Bing passed away on Thursday February 15 in California. NBC News reported that "the cause of death will be pending the results of the toxicology and autopsy report," as they quoted an email from Sergeant Frank Gonzalez of the Orange County Sheriff's Department in California.

Snoop Dogg's brother Bing Worthington tragically passed away aged 44

Snoop and Bing were not only close as siblings, but they had a strong working relationship too. The star's late brother was his tour manager, having previously been a roadie for him.

Opening up about their working relationship, Bing previously told Vice in 2016: "I started from the bottom. I ain't just become the tour manager, I was just the road guy. I worked my way to the top.

Snoop Dogg shared a photo of his late brother and mom

"Even though I’m [Snoop's] brother he didn’t give me a top-ranked position. You can’t just become a president without knowing anything about being the president. You have to learn."

Bing was a star in his own right too with his music. He was part of the group Lifestyle. Snoop is the middle of three brothers. He also has an older brother, Jerry Wesley Carter, who is off of social media.

© Frazer Harrison Snoop Dogg has had a tough start to the year

However, Jerry has made several appearances on his sibling's Instagram posts over the years.

After their mom died in 2021, Bing at the time took to Instagram to share a beautiful portrait of their late mother, which he and Jerry gave to Snoop.

He wrote: "Me and my big bro left at my big brother Snoop['s] house a great picture of momma. We miss [you] so much. Rest in Heaven."

