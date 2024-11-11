Beyoncé's low-key $10,000 act of kindness for cause close to family's heart

Beyoncé is notoriously private but behind-the-scenes, she's always giving back to others.

The Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker recently donated and signed a limited-edition Cowboy Carter boxset to help raise money for breast cancer, a cause close to her family's heart.

The star's dad, Matthew Knowles, opened up about the donation in his latest Instagram post, as he attended the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation to help raise money for the cause.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Beyoncé shares rare family footage with Jay-Z

Alongside a photo of himself at the event with the new owners of the limited-edition boxset, Matthew explained that it ended up being donated for a staggering $10,000.

He wrote: "At the end of October, we did something very special in Montreal, Canada and highlighted a limited-edition, Cowboy Carter boxset which was signed and donated by Beyoncé for this great cause.

Only 50 of these boxsets have ever been signed and contain a photobook and two vinyl albums within. "I decided to do something special on stage, and sold it for the foundation for $10,000 to these three wonderful people who put their hand up and went home with a piece of music history.

"Thank you to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation and the city of Montreal for their hospitality and letting me share my voice around male breast cancer and genetic testing."

© Instagram Beyoncé with her dad Matthew Knowles

Matthew battled breast cancer in 2019 and has worked tirelessly to help raise money for the charity ever since.

He recently appeared on Canadian talk show The Social, where he opened up about his "tough year". "It was a tough year back in 2019, my wife Gena's had just died, literally months before with breast cancer, and I was diagnosed..." he said.

© Instagram Beyoncé's dad recently appeared on The Social to talk about breast cancer awareness

Matthew had spent 20 years selling medical imaging equipment, including mammography machines, and so when he saw discharge, he knew something wasn't right.

He went to get a mammogram and was diagnosed with breast cancer. Luckily, Matthew caught the cancer early at stage 1, and is now in a good place.

© Jim Smeal Beyoncé with her parents Matthew and Tina Knowles

He raised the importance of getting genetic testing and early detection during the interview, telling the hosts that he had a genetic test, which revealed he had the BRCA2 gene mutation, which means there is higher risk for developing pancreatic, melanoma and prostate cancers.

This has resulted in Matthew's lifestyle change over the past few years. "I had lifestyle change, lost weight, exercise, had two knee replacements..." he said.

© @beyonce The star is incredibly close with both her parents

When asked how his health was now, he replied: "My health is really good, not just physically as there's an emotional part that comes with any disease."