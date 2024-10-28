Beyoncé supported by her famous family in touching backstage photos

Beyoncé is notoriously private but on Friday night, she took to the stage to address thousands of people in the crowds at Kamala Harris' Democratic rally in Houston, Texas, alongside her good friend and Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland.

The singer was supported by her close knit family who were in the audience, and both her mom, Tina Knowles, and dad, Matthew Knowles, shared their pride for their firstborn daughter in heartfelt messages posted on social media shortly after the event.

Matthew shared two pictures on his Instagram account. The first was of Beyoncé and Kelly on stage, alongside the message: "Beyoncé and Kelly, I am so proud of you both. Sharing and inspiring the whole country from Houston, where all of it started, was a full circle moment for all of us. Thank you for continuing to use your voices to uplift and unite."

He then shared a second picture of himself and Beyoncé, simply writing alongside it: "I could not have been prouder."

Tina, meanwhile, shared a group photo backstage from the night, and wrote: "It was such a great night! I got to hang out with friends and family, and our future president of the United States @kamalaharris. My beautiful sister Flo is standing next to me she is 80 years old!

"She cried and held on to Vice President a little too long when she met her I had to tell her to let her go! She said I'm 80 years old and I didn't think in my lifetime that I would get to see a black woman running for president! You see this is history being made, and God has blessed us to be living in a time like this!!!! Do not miss the opportunity to be a part of history. Vote @kamalaharris."

She also shared footage from after the rally, taken in the car featuring Beyoncé and Kelly talking about the energy of the crowd. "Me and my babies are Houston proud," she wrote.

Kamala had chosen Beyoncé's song, "Freedom", as the soundtrack for her presidential campaign, and it played as the star walked onto the stage alongside Kelly.

In her speech, Beyoncé made it clear she was there not as a celebrity, but as a mother. She said: "I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother," referring to her three children with husband Jay-Z: Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

She continued: "A mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, our past or present or future."

Making a plea, she told the audience from her hometown: "We're all part of something much bigger. We must vote, and we need you."

Continuing, Beyoncé shared her idea of what she hopes for the future for her children, as she told the audience: "Imagine our daughters growing up, seeing what's possible with no ceilings."

"No limitations. Imagine our grandmothers, imagine what they feel right now, those who have lived to see this historic day. Even those who are no longer physically with us, imagine all of their sacrifices," she continued.

"The sacrifices made so we can witness the strength of a woman standing in her power, reimagining what leadership is. For all the men and women in this room and watching around the country, we need you."