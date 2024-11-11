Demi Moore dazzles in beachside bikini with pup Pilaf as she celebrates her 62nd birthday

Demi Moore proved once again that age is just a number as she celebrated her 62nd birthday in style, showcasing her enviable bikini body in a sunny Instagram post.

The GI Jane star looked stunning as she strolled along a tropical beach in a sleek two-piece, sharing the spotlight with none other than her beloved 2-pound Chihuahua, Pilaf.

With the ocean waves and golden sand as the perfect backdrop, Demi cuddled Pilaf, dedicating the heartfelt post to her tiny, iconic companion. "Happy birthday to everyone's favorite!” she wrote. “The icon, the cover girl, my everything @pilaf.littlemouse. You are so loved!

The pint-sized pooch, who has her own Instagram fan base, also celebrated her fourth birthday with a spirited post that read, "I AM 4 TODAY!!! I AM A SCORPIO — I AM A LEGEND. Love my hive #Pilafnation, pls comment your favorite pic of me!!" Pilaf’s popularity has soared thanks to Demi’s habit of bringing her everywhere – from Broadway shows to museum openings.

© Instagram Demi stuns in beachside snap

"She’s been to Broadway, the French Open, art galleries, restaurants – everywhere," Demi gushed in a recent interview with Vogue. "She’s a service animal, so she’s allowed to go anywhere. She’s flown to Europe 14 times."

© Instagram Demi celebrates turning 62 with her pup Pilaf

Demi even shared a memorable experience when Pilaf nearly got them thrown out of Vienna’s Sisi Museum. "I’d forgotten to register her, and they almost asked us to leave until I found her official card," she said, laughing. "She’s seen Romeo and Juliet with Tom Holland, Funny Girl, and Appropriate with Sarah Paulson."

Pilaf, it turns out, was discovered by Demi’s youngest daughter, Tallulah, in 2020 during the pandemic on Facebook. The pup was born in Thailand, and though she was thousands of miles away, Demi knew they were meant to be together, arranging to bring Pilaf all the way to Los Angeles.

© Getty Images Demi likes to take Pilaf everywhere with her

"She’s just the best trained of all my dogs," Demi said with pride, "and she has this incredible presence. She was meant to be with me, and I was meant to be with her." Pilaf clearly holds a unique spot in Demi’s heart, and fans can’t get enough of their adorable bond.

In addition to showering her precious pet with love, Demi’s birthday post gave fans another reason to gush over her age-defying beauty.

© @demimoore Instagram Demi Moore and her nine dogs

Comments poured in, with one fan calling her "the definition of aging like fine wine," and another remarking, "so stunning." Her natural glow and toned physique were on full display, leaving fans in awe.

The actress, who is known for her dedication to wellness and fitness, has been as busy as ever. She’s gearing up for several new projects, including The Substance, and the upcoming show Landman, set to premiere on Paramount+ on November 16.