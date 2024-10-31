Gwen Stefani's teen son Kingston gives insight into relationship with famous dad alongside personal message

Gwen Stefani's oldest son Kingston, 18, is growing up fast, and is the spitting image of his famous dad, Gavin Rossdale.

The aspiring musician is incredibly close to both his parents and posted a rare personal message on his Instagram page this week in honor of his father.

Kingston took to Instagram Stories to share a sweet throwback photo featuring himself and his dad, which was taken when he was a little boy.

In the caption, the 18-year-old wrote: "This guy's birthday today wouldn't be half the man I am today without you. So [expletive] glad I get to call you dad."

Kingston wasn't the only one of Gavin's children to pay tribute to him either. His oldest child, Daisy Lowe, shared a photo of the Bush frontman's celebrations in London.

The family were seen enjoying a dinner out in a black-and-white snapshot posted by the model, which was accompanied by the caption: "Gorgeous dad."

Gavin shares Daisy with Pearl Lowe, and is also dad to sons Zuma and Apollo, who he shares with ex-wife Gwen.

The singer is notoriously private about his personal life but previously paid tribute to his children on Father's Day in 2020, where he called his children the "better versions" of him.

The doting father had shared the images during daughter Daisy's visit to LA over the summer. He wrote: "Welcome to my world. The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me.

"Oh the joy they bring, and yes there's Chewy bottom left, and our super hero Apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized." Daisy enthused: "Always the best being with you all."

The singer previously told People magazine that he is always looking for ways "to be a better father" and that over the last few years he’s learned a lot about parenting. The singer also revealed how fun his children were too.

"My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together,” he said. "But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great."

Gwen and Gavin's sons are lucky to have two doting parents as well as a loving stepfather in Blake Shelton, who married Gwen in 2021.

Chatting to People, Blake said: "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life."

"For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again." The singer has also got candid about how it's not always easy being a stepparent.

"There's definitely nothing easy about it," he said during an interview on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather in 2021. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

He continued: "I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am," he continued. "Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."