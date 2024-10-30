Despite their relationship ending nearly a decade ago, Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani maintain an amicable relationship as co-parents to their children.

Gwen, 55, and Gavin, who turns 59 today on October 30, tied the knot in 2002 and welcomed sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, ten, together before splitting up in 2015 and divorcing in 2016.

While they've each since moved on (with Gwen now married to former The Voice colleague Blake Shelton), they've commented on the end of their relationship and the complicated impact it has had on co-parenting.

Below, read what Gwen and Gavin have said about their bond as parents and their relationship for the sake of their kids…

"Opposing" styles

Last year, while on the Not So Hollywood podcast, the Bush frontman explained that their styles aren't so similar when it comes to raising their boys. "I think you can go one of two ways," he said.

"You can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how it goes. Or you can just parent," adding: "I think we just 'parent'. We're really different people, I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up."

While emphasizing that the three are "loved and supported" by whichever household they're in, he continued: "I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd really like to inherit and move on with, and which part comes out of the whole process."

"We definitely have some particularly opposing views and it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds, as they should, as individuals."

Lingering feelings

In a new interview with NME, Gwen referenced her divorce and the impact it had not only on her family, but also her career, citing the need to take a step back for the sake of her own mental health and her children as paramount.

"You know, the time we stopped [No Doubt] was when I was going through my horrible family breakup – I don’t like to say the word 'divorce', because it's just such a disgusting word. But my life just blew up, it really did," she admitted.

"A lot of people are like, 'Why did it take so long [for No Doubt to reform]?' But when you have a family, eight years goes by like that. To heal from what happened, I mean it's still happening, I'm still trying to get through it."

Feeling "shame"

On the podcast Amy & T.J., Gavin spoke of feeling pride in the fact that he considers himself to be "super consistent" as a dad, but confessed to wanting more of a relationship with Gwen herself.

"Sometimes I wish that… when you see the kids, sometimes there's a loss. It would be nice if there was more connection for the person who made them with me."

Admitting to feeling "shame" over the divorce, coming from a family of divorce himself, he explained: "I go to a lot of events where there's the, you know, the other team, so to speak, and I just know that I just feel really proud of myself in my consistency as a father."

Gavin ultimately noted that he was well aware of the fame and scrutiny under which both he and Gwen (and their stepfather Blake) lives and had nothing negative to say about his ex-wife. "I would never want to overly say anything negative about their mom or stuff like that. It's not right. So I just don't."