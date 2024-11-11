Taylor Swift's close friendship with Travis Kelce's friends revealed in adorable new picture: 'Auntie Tay'

In the 18 months since Taylor Swift joined the Kansas City Chiefs family, she has become close to the wives and girlfriends of the Chiefs' players who take to the field each week with Travis Kelce.

Nowhere is that more obvious than the friendship she has struck up with Chariah Gordon – who has now revealed that Taylor is known as "Auntie Tay" to her two children.

Chariah, who is engaged to 26-year-old Mecole Hardman, has two children with the NFL star; one-year-old son Three and a baby girl Ci, whom they welcomed in June 2024.

© Instagram Taylor Swift holds Chariah Gordon's baby girl Ci

On Sunday November 10, Three and Ci were both in attendance with Chariah, and she shared an adorable picture of Taylor holding Ci up to the camera.

"Auntie Tay and Ci," she captioned the Story, alongside an emoji of a face with heart eyes; she added the song "I Want You Around" by Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra.

© @chariah_ Instagram Chariah Gordon with Taylor Swift in an NFL suite

In the snap Taylor supported Ci – who wore a gorgeous sunshine yellow headband and a babygrow with her dad's number embroidered on to – under her butt and had her arm protectively around her small shoulders.

Her friendship with Chariah has only become stronger in recent months, and the businesswoman has shared several snaps of the pair together in the suites cheering on their partners.

© Instagram Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Chariah Gordon and Mecole Hardman

Taylor has become a fixture at the Chiefs games when possible, and as the Chiefs went undefeated for a ninth week in a row, the singer also nailed her NFL fashion.

The "Bejeweled singer" turned heads in a $5,000 plaid skirt and blazer by Versace, and mixed her high fashion with low as she paired it with a sleek black silk corset by Victoria’s Secret.

© David Eulitt Taylor Swift stuns in Versace at Chiefs game

Taylor’s accessories were as enviable as her outfit, as she paired the look with Versace’s Medusa ’95 leather boots and a matching tote bag, and bold ruby and diamond jewelry to keep it in the Chiefs colorway.

Joining Taylor in the suite was her mom, Andrea, and her dad, Scott, who celebrated with her as they watched her boyfriend of 18-months Travis Kelce make history, securing his 76th career touchdown, and making him the all-time Chiefs receiving touchdown scorer.

© RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Taylor Swift cheers as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos

Taylor is about to wrap up her 20-month world tour in Canada, with her next performance scheduled for November 14. She will play six dates in Toronto before closing the tour with three dates in Vancouver.

It is the first-ever tour to surpass US$1 billion in revenue and it runs across 3.5 hours with the set list spanning 10 of her 11 eras plus two surprise songs at each show.