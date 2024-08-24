Taylor Swift reunites with lover Travis Kelce after month-long break

No longer a Cruel Summer! After more than a month apart, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reunited in Rhode Island, where they were pictured on the balcony of her stunning High Watch home, the most expensive property in the entire state.

Pictures obtained by TMZ show the pair enjoying the final days of August together before it slips away, with Travis – now with longer hair – rocking a white tank and Taylor appearing to be in an oversized tie-dyed shirt.

They also appeared to have been joined by friends on the trip, as a young girl was also spotted on the balcony with them.

© Twitter Travis and Taylor appear backstage in Amsterdam after the Eras Tour

Taylor purchased the home in 2013 for an impressive $17.75 million cash, and the 11,000-square-foot estate, formerly known as Holiday Home and known locally as Harkness House, was built in 1929 and has become the scene of many of Taylor's 4th of July parties.

The song "The Last Great American Dynasty" from the 2020 album Folklore is about its infamous former owner, Rebekah Harkness, whose life was remarkably similar in many ways to Taylor.

Taylor's iconic Rhode Island house where she spends Fourth of July

Taylor and Travis, both 34, have been apart since July 17 when he was last seen at the Eras Tour in Germany. He then returned to Kansas City where he has been preparing for the upcoming NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, whose first season game is on September 5.

Taylor, meanwhile, closed out her European leg of the Eras Tour with five nights at London's Wembley Stadium, but was also left with a "new sense of fear" and "guilt" after she was forced to cancel three shows in Vienna, Austria, when authorities thwarted a planned terror attack.

© Getty Images Taylor is joined on stage by Travis (R), on June 23, 2024 in London, England

Breaking her silence after returning to Nashville, Taylor took to Instagram, writing: "Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions. Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows."

"I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives," she said.

The Eras Tour will now take a two month break, before returning in October for three cities in America and two in Canada, ending the tour in Vancouver in December 2024.

