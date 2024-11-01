Travis Kelce makes bold dating revelation one year into romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce knows how to keep the flame alive! The NFL athlete stunned fans when he opened up about his love life on his New Heights podcast.

Talking candidly to a listener, Travis — who has been dating Taylor Swift for a little over a year— offered some relationship advice.

A man in his mid 50's said he was "going through a spell" with his wife who was no longer interested in sex.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Travis Kelce surprised on stage at Taylor Swift concert

Travis chimed in and confessed he'd never had a "dry spell" in his life: "I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s like," before trying to be more helpful.

"Maybe just try to get some candles," he added. "Get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic.

© XNY/Star Max Travis claims he's never had a 'dry spell'

"Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame or something, get that thing going. Take her to a nice restaurant. These are all things that I would try and do just based off what I heard. That’s tough, man."

Travis then made a racier suggestion and said: "Try role play one night, you know, see if she’s up for that."

He also discussed what he considers big "next steps" in a relationship and when to take them.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Taylor and Travis are still going strong

“I feel like (it's) when you know someone's life," the sportsman explained. "When you see someone's day-to-day and you can understand that, and you get into a routine of being with that person or talking to that person about their daily routines consistently."

Travis said that a "huge" step is meeting your partner's family.

"Family is a good [sign]," he quipped. "When you get introduced, that's huge. That's a next-step kind of thing, for sure."

© Gotham Travis also discussed 'next steps' in love

The conversations come amid buzz over an engagement for Travis and Taylor.

While they've been in a happy romance since summer 2023, going public in September when she appeared at one of his NFL games, he has a decorated dating history.

Travis even had his own dating show, Catching Kelce, on E! where he fell for Maya Benberry. But they broke up shortly after the show wrapped. She has since accused her ex of cheating on her.

© Getty Images Are they taking their romance to the next level?

Travis dated sports journalist Kayla Nicole on and off between 2017 and 2022.

Cheating chat surfaced again but Travis shut them down with a comment via Daily Mail.

"This is fake news, a lie," he said. "And not why Kayla and I broke up. Take all your hatred somewhere else please."

He was briefly linked to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall as she was spotted with Travis' family at Chiefs games. But nothing was confirmed.