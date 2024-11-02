Jason Kelce destroys fan's phone after homophobic comments about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Don't come for Jason Kelce's family. The former Philadelphia Eagles player was caught on camera smashing up a boy's phone after he hurled insults aimed at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the NFL player.

"How does it feel that your brother is a [expletive] for dating Taylor Swift?" the man in a hoodie shouted at Jason, as he walked through what appeared to be the campus for Penn State University.

Jarrett Daveler caught the moment on camera and posted it to X, writing: "Looked like a Penn State student was getting in Kelce’s face for no reason. Wild scene in State College."

Jason, whose brother Travis plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, was also caught on camera by someone else turning to face the student who wore his hoodie up, and having words before grabbing his phone, throwing it to the ground, and then picking it up to take with him.

Travis, 35, has been dating Taylor, 34, since summer 2023, and they went public with their romance at the end of September 2024.