Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jason Kelce destroys fan's phone after homophobic comments about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Subscribe
Jason Kelce destroys fan's phone after homophobic comments about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Digital Cover celebrities

Jason Kelce destroys fan's phone after homophobic comments about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

HELLO!
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Don't come for Jason Kelce's family. The former Philadelphia Eagles player was caught on camera smashing up a boy's phone after he hurled insults aimed at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the NFL player.

"How does it feel that your brother is a [expletive] for dating Taylor Swift?" the man in a hoodie shouted at Jason, as he walked through what appeared to be the campus for Penn State University.

View post on X

Jarrett Daveler caught the moment on camera and posted it to X, writing: "Looked like a Penn State student was getting in Kelce’s face for no reason. Wild scene in State College."

Jason, whose brother Travis plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, was also caught on camera by someone else turning to face the student who wore his hoodie up, and having words before grabbing his phone, throwing it to the ground, and then picking it up to take with him.

View post on X

Travis, 35, has been dating Taylor, 34, since summer 2023, and they went public with their romance at the end of September 2024.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More