Taylor Swift pays tribute to Travis Kelce with new $33k ring
collage of taylor swift and travis kelce on a red sparkling background with a close up on her new ring for him © Getty

The Midnights singer wore the ruby ring to Travis Kelce's latest NFL game

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
1 hour ago
Taylor Swift fans are on high alert waiting for news of her engagement to her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce.

While the superstars are yet to announce they're making things official, Taylor has been paying tribute to Travis via her jewellery, most recently on Sunday when the 34-year-old attended Travis' football game against the Denver Broncos.

For the tense game, The Anti-Hero singer wore a black and red tartan suit complete with a satin black corset and her now trademark knee-high black boots.

Taylor Swift stuns in Versace © David Eulitt
Taylor Swift wowed in Versace

Taylor swept her hair into an elegant chignon and wore her signature red lip, but it was her jewellery that got everyone talking.

Though there was no sign of an engagement ring sparkling on her finger, Taylor did show her commitment to her beau via a showstopping ring.

Valued by Steven Stone at $33,000 the sparkler features a cushion-cut ruby surrounded by a halo of round-cut diamonds, totalling 1.17 carats.

Set on a yellow gold band, the ring pays homage to Travis' team's red and gold colours – and that's not the only message her showstopping piece of jewellery sends.

"Rubies have long been regarded as symbols of strength, passion, and protection," Steven Stone says. "Known for their deep red hue, they're believed to bring courage and vitality to their wearer, making them an ideal choice for someone like Taylor Swift, whose resilience and power shine through as her Eras Tour continues to captivate audiences around the world."

Taylor Swift jewellery tributes

1/6

Close up photo on Taylor Swift's ruby and diamond ring © Getty

Taylor's ruby and diamond ring

Her ruby ring isn't the first time Taylor has made a subtle tribute to Travis via her jewellery.

2/6

Taylor Swift wearing a Tiffanys T ring on stage in London © Getty

Taylor's Tiffany's ring

In June of this year, Taylor kept her boyfriend close while performing in London, wearing a Tiffany & Co ring, comprising of two Ts – symbolising her and Travis' names.

The $2,675 band was made of 18K gold and is adorned with round brilliant diamonds – beautiful!

3/6

Taylor Swift wearing T heart earrings on stage© Getty

Taylor's T heart earrings

Not content with rings, Taylor has also worn several pairs of earrings to pay tribute to her lover. In August this year, again while on stage in London, Taylor wore a single 18K yellow gold hoop earring adorned with a miniature heart medallion with a bejewelled T encrusted with diamonds.

4/6

Taylor Swift wearing T earrings on Christmas Day © Getty

Christmas earrings

Taylor also wore a pair of T initial earrings to support Travis during his match on Christmas Day in 2023.


5/6

Taylor Swift in a red check jacket and red lipstick© Getty

Taylor's J necklace

While it could be argued that Taylor's T jewellery refers to her own name, the musician is known for wearing jewellery in homage to her partners, wearing a J pendant around her neck during her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, singing about the necklace: "I want to wear his initial on a chain around my neck, not because he owns me, but because he really knows me."

6/6

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Taylor Swift walks off of the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)© Lauren Leigh Bacho

Taylor's 87 necklace

Any doubt that Taylor's necklaces, rings and earrings are in reference to Travis was dispelled when she wore an 87 necklace to the Super Bowl. 87 is her beau's jersey number and was a clear sign of her support.


With just nine dates left on Taylor's mammoth Eras Tour, we look forward to seeing if she makes any further tributes to Travis…

