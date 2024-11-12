Taylor Swift pays tribute to Travis Kelce with new $33k ring

Taylor Swift fans are on high alert waiting for news of her engagement to her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce.
While the superstars are yet to announce they're making things official, Taylor has been paying tribute to Travis via her jewellery, most recently on Sunday when the 34-year-old attended Travis' football game against the Denver Broncos.
For the tense game, The Anti-Hero singer wore a black and red tartan suit complete with a satin black corset and her now trademark knee-high black boots.
Taylor swept her hair into an elegant chignon and wore her signature red lip, but it was her jewellery that got everyone talking.
Though there was no sign of an engagement ring sparkling on her finger, Taylor did show her commitment to her beau via a showstopping ring.
Valued by Steven Stone at $33,000 the sparkler features a cushion-cut ruby surrounded by a halo of round-cut diamonds, totalling 1.17 carats.
Set on a yellow gold band, the ring pays homage to Travis' team's red and gold colours – and that's not the only message her showstopping piece of jewellery sends.
"Rubies have long been regarded as symbols of strength, passion, and protection," Steven Stone says. "Known for their deep red hue, they're believed to bring courage and vitality to their wearer, making them an ideal choice for someone like Taylor Swift, whose resilience and power shine through as her Eras Tour continues to captivate audiences around the world."
Taylor Swift jewellery tributes
With just nine dates left on Taylor's mammoth Eras Tour, we look forward to seeing if she makes any further tributes to Travis…