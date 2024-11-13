Inside Keith Urban's $6.5 million-dollar car collection

Keith Urban's quest to be a supportive dad hit a bump in the road– literally– while picking up his daughters, Sunday and Faith, from a Billie Eilish concert on Monday.

The country singer was leaving the Nashville parking lot with his 16- and 13-year-old teens in his US $400,000 2025 Rolls Royce Spectre after the concert when he scraped the curb, causing damage to the front of the car.

Luckily, Keith will not go without a set of wheels; after all, he is the owner of an extensive collection of luxury cars, which he has carefully curated over the years to reflect his passion for the vehicles.

Besides the Rolls Royce, he also boasts a 1969 Ford Mustang Restomod, estimated to cost between US $100,000 and $160,000.

Next in the garage is his red Ferrari F430, which set him back anywhere between US $130,000 to $200,000.

The 57-year-old previously bought a Lamborghini Aventador, worth between US $390,000 to $490,000, for his wife of 18 years, Nicole Kidman.

© Getty Images Keith scraped his car while taking daughters Sunday and Faith home from a Billie Eilish concert

Despite the sweet and extravagant gesture, Nicole revealed to Vogue Australia in August that she doesn't share his passion for cars.

"My husband bought me a Lamborghini, but I drive a Subaru, and he drives the Lamborghini," she said.

"My husband is a car person. I am not a car person," she continued. "I'm like, 'You can pick me up in anything, I'll be happy.' I do like a bit of air conditioning."

© Didier Messens Keith bought Nicole her very own Lamborghini Aventador

"He loves fast cars, he loves any cars. That's his thing." In the interview, Nicole spoke to designer Victoria Beckham, who related to having a husband with a passion for luxury cars.

"He's a Queensland, [Australia] boy, came from nothing. Sort of the same thing as David [Beckham] where you go, 'I'm going to build myself up and make myself who I am.' Like you, like me. We're self-made, all four of us, right?" she said to Victoria.

Keith's extensive collection doesn't stop there: he also owns a black Range Rover Sport, valued at US $115,000, and a black Mercedes S-Class worth US $160,000.

© Raymond Boyd The father of two also boasts a McLaren MP4-12C Spider as part of his collection

On the higher end of the father of two's collection sits his black McLaren MP4-12C, coming in at between US $160,000 and $200,000. Rounding out the list is his Bugatti Veyron, a top-of-the-line luxury car worth an estimated US $3 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keith boasts a whopping $75 million net worth thanks to his massive success on stage and his time judging on American Idol.

His shows bring in an incredible $700,000 per night, according to Forbes, and his salary for judging on Idol is estimated to be anywhere between $3.5 million to $8 million per season.

© Getty Images The couple's combined net worth is $325 million

As if that weren't enough, Keith and Nicole own $30 million worth of real estate, including properties in Tennessee, Beverly Hills, Sydney and New York City.

For her part, Nicole has a net worth of $250 million, earned from the slew of projects she's been involved in. In Big Little Lies, she reportedly earned $1 million per episode in the second season, and earned the same for her turn in The Undoing.